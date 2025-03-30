12 Ways To Upgrade Your Canned Soup Game
When it comes to a fast and easy lunch or dinner, nothing is more convenient than a can of your favorite soup. Before you dismiss this idea with a wave of your ladle, consider the fact that many types of soup contain key components of a well-balanced meal: healthy proteins, whole grains, and in many cases, vegetables.
All of that goodness is found in one can that you can access with a trip to your pantry, instead of a drive-thru lane. What makes canned soup an even better fast meal option is that you can easily dress it up with a wide variety of ingredients — including meats, produce, and spices — without breaking the bank or your back.
Not only will these enhancements add flavor to your warm bowl of comfort food, they can also infuse it with nutritional boosters like vitamins and minerals. The best part about kicking your canned soup game up a few notches is that you can use things that you most likely already have on hand, such as hot sauce, leftover pasta, and ground beef from last night's taco dinner. No matter how you slice, dice, splash, or add these enhancements, it makes good sense (and can cost only cents) to upgrade canned soup.
Add vegetables to canned soup
Soup presents a simple and delicious way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet by including a rainbow of colorful produce. Adding fresh veggies to your canned soup is a quick way to liven it up and infuse your meal with varied vitamins and essential minerals like magnesium, iron, and potassium.
Sneaking vegetables into soup is also a crafty way of upping your kids' daily intake of nourishment. When reduced down, the vegetables' flavors will blend harmoniously into the soup, subtly giving this canned food a much-needed boost. Upgrading your soup with leafy greens and other assorted produce is an ideal way to use up less-than-fresh vegetables. You bought too many carrots, tomatoes, or peppers at the farmers market? Throw them into the pot.
Produce works well in many types of soup, including tangy tomato, creamy chicken and rice, and light and flavorful beef broth. However, it's important to know how to cook vegetables for soup so they don't get mushy. Simply cut up the veggies and sauté them in a bit of oil, such as olive or canola, to brown them a bit. You can then open the can of soup and stir it into the vegetable mix before heating it. Some combinations include diced tomatoes in minestrone soup, and broccoli or cauliflower in a rich potato soup. If you don't have any vegetables in your fridge, check your freezer. Simply stir frozen vegetables into the hot soup until they are tender.
Sprinkle cheese over the top
Up the yum factor for a variety of different types of canned soups with a healthy sprinkle or slice of cheese. We all know how perfectly creamy and delicious cheese is in soups like broccoli cheddar, but this dairy delight can also enhance broths. For instance, your go-to cheese for French onion soup should be Gruyère, broiled to a bubbling brown perfection on top. Of course, you can still make cheesy soups even creamier and dreamier with a sprinkle or two of additional cheese, because you can never have too much of the gooey stuff, right?
Some soup-and-cheese pairings are matches made in heaven, such as grated Parmigiano Reggiano over Italian wedding soup, not to mention any type of Parmesan on lasagna or ravioli soups. Sharp cheddar is excellent on top of rich potato leek soup. You can even add a plop of cream cheese to instantly transform canned chicken broth from thin stock to rich comfort food — experiment with the soft cheese by itself, or in addition to milk or cream.
Although you can add cheese during the soup's cooking process, it's best to save this ingredient to be added last by sprinkling it over the steaming hot bowl of goodness. For the best texture and taste, buy a block of cheese and shred it yourself, rather than using pre-shredded cheeses that lose flavor while sitting in a store's dairy aisle.
Splash in cream or milk
Another fast and easy way to instantly upgrade canned soup is with a splash of heavy cream or milk, depending on the level of richness you desire. Certain types of condensed canned soup, such as tomato or chicken noodle, call for the addition of either water or milk, leaving the creaminess factor totally up to you.
Adding milk will give the soup a smooth, silky texture that can't be beaten when enjoyed with a grilled cheese sandwich. If you want to add just a bit of creaminess to canned soup without a lot of extra calories, stick with either skim or 1% milk. However, for times when you're craving a luxurious mouthfeel, pour in some whole milk or heavy cream. As another option, you can customize the creaminess by using a blend of water and milk or cream, depending on your preferred ratio. For those who are lactose intolerant or who follow a plant-based diet, experiment with adding dairy-free milk alternatives — such as almond, oat, soy, rice, and coconut milks — to your favorite can of soup.
If the type of soup that you're heating up doesn't require adding extra liquid during the cooking process, you can still dress it up with a little milk or cream prior to serving. For instance, make a bowl of New England clam chowder or broccoli cheese soup taste more like a homemade version with a splash of extra dairy. Adding milk or cream to canned soup has another potentially crucial benefit: It can reduce spiciness levels.
Give canned soup a protein boost
While you may not consider a can of soup as a full meal, adding some protein may help change your mind. Consuming a simple bowl of broth and vegetables can leave you feeling less than satisfied, but eating a protein-rich soup may keep you satiated for hours. This is because it takes your body longer to digest proteins than carbohydrates, making you feel fuller for a longer period of time. You can either start with a meaty soup — such as chicken or beef — and add more of the same protein, or enhance a vegetarian soup, including vegetable or cream of mushroom soups.
When it comes to amping up canned soup with protein, the world is your oyster, and oysters are one option — but if you're not a fan of shellfish, stick with chicken, beef, pork, or even tofu. Start by cooking the protein with your preferred method, such as baking chicken or frying crumbled sausage, and then adding it to canned soup after you've already heated it.
If you're pressed for time, try stirring in some leftovers while warming up your soup. Some mouthwatering combinations include last night's roast beef in minestrone or cream of mushroom, or cubed ham from a holiday meal added to split pea soup. One of the best ways to make weeknight meals with a rotisserie chicken is adding chunks of it to a pot of chicken noodle soup. However, if you're using tofu, be sure to drain it before adding it to the soup, so you don't water down the broth.
Add flavor with herbs and spices
Herbs and spices can make canned soup taste extraordinary. As perhaps the simplest flavor enhancer on this list, just a pinch of the right seasonings can make any type of pre-made soup taste like you've been sweating over the stove for hours. Both dried and fresh spices will work, but just-picked seasonal herbs from your garden or the farmers market will pack the biggest flavor punch.
Herbs and spices are derived from seeds, roots, stems, leaves, or flowers. You can add single or multiple seasonings according to your preference, or look for an all-in-one soup seasoning mix, which may contain a blend of black pepper, sea salt, and garlic powder, among other flavorings.
If you plan to go with fresh herbs, begin by finely chopping up the softer plants — including basil, cilantro, and mint — and then sprinkling them over the heated canned soup right before serving. Green herbs will give the broth a vibrant appearance and taste in just a matter of seconds. If you have time to simmer your soup for a while, use up leftover herb stems like a pro by adding them to the broth. Some delicious herb, spice, and soup pairings include basil in tomato soup or minestrone, earthy thyme in vegetable or beef soups, grassy parsley in split pea soup, and aromatic rosemary in cream of chicken soup.
Bulk up canned soup with pasta or ravioli
Another way to turn canned soup or broth into a meal is with the addition of cooked pasta, or even frozen or fresh ravioli. If you have a bowl of cooked fusilli or farfalle sitting in your refrigerator, bring it back to life in a pot of soup.
As a bit of an upgrade, you can add your favorite brand of cheese- or meat-filled ravioli to canned soup instead of plain pasta. Cook the frozen or refrigerated ravioli all the way through, and then add it to the hot soup. Although adding the pasta or ravioli to plain broth or vegetable soup is fine, mixing it into a meaty soup — such as beefy minestrone — will create a well-balanced meal full of protein and carbohydrates. If you're a vegan or vegetarian, bulk up a vegetable-based soup with cooked beans along with the pasta.
While adding cooked pasta to canned soup is a simple way to make a hearty meal, there are a few things to keep in mind. Since pasta tends to absorb water, consider adding a bit more chicken, vegetable, or beef broth to the soup during the heating process. Start slowly, and add more as needed while the soup warms up. For dairy-based soups such as broccoli cheese or cream of chicken, use milk instead.
Drizzle in some oil
The quickest way to make your basic bowl of canned soup more restaurant-worthy might be topping it off with a drizzle of rich oil. Swirling a small amount of oil over heated soup will go a long way in adding silky texture and subtle flavor. While there are many types of tasty oils on the market, not all of them are appropriate for garnishing soup. Extra virgin olive oil is one choice that will lend its signature flavor and an attractive golden sheen to both broth-based and creamy soups.
If olive oil isn't your thing, or you want to get a bit more creative with your canned soup, play around with other combinations. The nutty flavor of sesame oil would complement a bowl of Asian-inspired soup, such as wonton or miso soups. By using this oil — along with other typical Asian ingredients like cooked rice noodles, ginger, and pea pods — you can transform a can of boring chicken broth into something that provides fresh tastes of Eastern cuisine.
Use spicy ingredients to turn up the heat
Some like it hot — and if you're one of those people, you're in luck when it comes to upgrading your canned soup game. Spice up your favorite store-bought soups with a variety of piquant ingredients.
While some canned soups have a reputation for being a bit (or quite) bland, the addition of spicy elements can take them from lukewarm to scorching. You can transform any type of canned soup — from mild cream of mushroom to unassuming chicken and rice — into an inferno of flavor. If you prefer just a touch of spice, you can completely control the heat level with the type and amount of ingredients you use. Some common hot spices and sauces that you probably already have in your kitchen include Tabasco, sriracha, crushed red pepper flakes, chili oil, or different types of peppers ranging from relatively mild jalapeños to blazing habaneros.
Spicing up canned soup is as simple as sprinkling some chili pepper flakes into your vegetable beef soup, topping your corn or clam chowder with fresh pepper slices, or drizzling chili oil over a bowl of steaming crab bisque. Some types of canned soup — such as split pea or bean with bacon — could benefit from both a pop of heat and smokiness. In those cases, reach for a bottle of smoked chipotle or paprika-infused sauce.
Squeeze in a bit of acid
If your canned soup seems to taste a bit on the dull side, give it a fresh, vibrant boost with a squeeze of an acidic ingredient. But since acids such as citrus juice and vinegars can be strong tasting, it's important not to overdo it. With just a light touch of the right type of acid, the flavors in your favorite canned soup will come alive.
Lemons, for instance, are known for balancing the various flavors in a dish without having to go heavy on salt or other seasonings. A squeeze or two of lime also greatly enhances the taste of Mexican-inspired soups, such as menudo and black bean. Don't stop at just citrus fruits, however — splashing some high-quality vinegar into your soup makes it just as flavorful.
Try squeezing a bit of fresh lemon juice into your canned chicken noodle soup to give it a Greek-inspired touch reminiscent of avgolemono. Punch up your chicken or beef broth with some apple cider or balsamic vinegar, or improve canned soup with an acidic salad dressing.
Make canned soup more savory with umami-rich condiments
Umami is known as one of the five basic tastes — in addition to sweet, sour, salty, and bitter — and it can do wonders for your bland bowl of canned soup. Several different types of ingredients will give soup that deep, rich, savory flavor that we all know and love. Umami has several characteristics: complexity, a tongue-coating sensation, long-lasting flavor, a rich mouthfeel, a balanced taste, and the ability to increase salivation. By now, your mouth is probably watering as you consider adding an umami ingredient to your next can of soup.
The good news is that you most likely already have an umami-rich enhancement on hand in your pantry. Look for ingredients rich in glutamates, which provide that desired umami flavor. Some options include adding sautéed mushrooms to canned cream of mushroom soup, adding fish sauce to an Asian-inspired broth, or even tossing a Parmesan rind or another type of tangy cheese, such as feta, into chicken or beef broth. Soy or Worcestershire sauces also make sneaky, umami-rich additions to almost any type of meaty canned soup, while barbecue sauce will give soup a smoky taste.
Splash in a little booze
Perhaps one of the most surprising ways to give canned soup a flavor boost is with your favorite type of booze. Basically, if it's good enough to drink, it's good enough to splash into your simmering pot of store-bought soup. Alcohol works especially well in rich and oily beef broths, or thick, creamy chowders, as the acid will brighten and balance these soups' heaviness. The acid in potent potables works similarly to citrus juice and vinegar in that it brings out the hidden flavors in food, including soups of all kinds. This is why it's also a good idea to add boozy ingredients to marinades.
Some classic soup and stew recipes already call for adding different types of alcohol — such as red wine-drenched beef bourguignon and Cognac-splashed French onion — so get creative by adding a variety of boozy ingredients to canned soup to make your own customized flavor combinations. Consider adding a bit of rum to a shrimp or crab bisque for flavors of the Caribbean, or tequila to a Mexican-inspired black bean soup.
You also can't go wrong with creating your own version of Wisconsin's popular beer cheese soup by pouring a little — or a lot — of your preferred brewski into canned cheese soup. Pick a beer that is high in malt and low in hops, such as an English-style brown or amber ale, to avoid a bitter aftertaste.
Top canned soup with crunch
Topping a bowl of canned soup with a crunchy element will satisfy your palate on several levels. You can use the crispy garnishment to add some much-needed texture to a mushy soup, as well as a last-minute flavor addition. Sure, you can use your favorite type of cracker, but don't be afraid to think outside of the box to find your perfect topping. Other crunchy soup embellishments that you probably already have on hand include croutons, sesame sticks, and bacon bits.
However, if you're inviting a foodie to dinner and want to kick up your canned soup game several notches, go for gourmet crunchiness. Create a restaurant-quality bowl of comfort food by crumbling homemade tortilla chips over Southwestern black bean soup, or sprinkling roasted pumpkin seeds over butternut squash bisque. Other roasted nuts that work well include shaved or slivered almonds, pistachios, and pine nuts, all of which work especially well on creamy autumn-inspired soups. You can also sprinkle toasted coconut over squash-based soups to bring out their natural sweetness.