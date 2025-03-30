12 Ways To Upgrade Your Canned Soup Game

When it comes to a fast and easy lunch or dinner, nothing is more convenient than a can of your favorite soup. Before you dismiss this idea with a wave of your ladle, consider the fact that many types of soup contain key components of a well-balanced meal: healthy proteins, whole grains, and in many cases, vegetables.

All of that goodness is found in one can that you can access with a trip to your pantry, instead of a drive-thru lane. What makes canned soup an even better fast meal option is that you can easily dress it up with a wide variety of ingredients — including meats, produce, and spices — without breaking the bank or your back.

Not only will these enhancements add flavor to your warm bowl of comfort food, they can also infuse it with nutritional boosters like vitamins and minerals. The best part about kicking your canned soup game up a few notches is that you can use things that you most likely already have on hand, such as hot sauce, leftover pasta, and ground beef from last night's taco dinner. No matter how you slice, dice, splash, or add these enhancements, it makes good sense (and can cost only cents) to upgrade canned soup.