Here's How To Spice Up Your Favorite Store-Bought Soups

Some may sneer at canned soup, but they'd best do it out of my earshot. Canned soup, whether condensed or ready-to-eat, has long been one of my staple foods. I've been eating it all my life, although, admittedly, not always as directed. For one thing, I only use half the water required for condensed soup. Also, I tend to add salt, even though many canned soups are considered high in sodium. But the No. 1 thing I do with canned soup is spice it up. My main comfort food from childhood is Campbell's vegetable (aka alphabet) soup, although I wake up its canned blandness with a pinch of salt and half a teaspoon of Tabasco.

Over the years, I've branched out to add all manner of spicy embellishments to canned soups. I've been amused to see some of the big brands following suit, and I do approve of the spicier soups I've tried from Campbell's Chunky line, like spicy chicken quesadilla and ghost pepper chicken noodle, and Progresso (chipotle corn chowder and spicy chicken tortilla). Here are some of my tips for adding flavor to several basic varieties of soup, including such perennial chart toppers like chicken noodle, clam chowder, and tomato, as well as a few of my favorites, such as black bean and lentil.

And if you're wondering why I didn't cover the creamy options like mushroom or chicken, these ultra-bland soups have always seemed more like casserole ingredients than stand-alones.