What Exactly Is Trader Joe's Iconic 'Pink Sauce'?

Trader Joe's is a grocery store that inspires many questions. Why are Trader Joe's parking lots so small? Why are Trader Joe's bananas so popular? And what the heck is pink sauce? Trader Joe's iconic 'pink sauce,' or Rosatella pasta sauce, is served with the grocer's cheese-filled fiocchetti and in jarred form. The pasta sauce is quite popular online thanks to its photogenic rosy hue.

Let's be honest: Pink sauce sounds fun but also a little suspect. Given Trader Joe's track record of unique creations like vegan salmon dip and turkey and stuffing potato chips, it's not unreasonable to imagine Trader Joe's pink sauce could be something as strange as the mysteriously flavored TikTok pink sauce, which might not be what you want with your pasta.

Luckily, Trader Joe's pink sauce is actually quite simple. It's basically marinara sauce mixed with Alfredo sauce, which is satisfyingly logical. Marinara is also known as red sauce, Alfredo is also known as white sauce, and anyone who's taken an elementary school art class knows that red and white mixed makes pink.