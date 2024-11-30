Canned Soup Gets An Instant Upgrade With One Unexpected Ingredient

Whether you're craving a bowl of chicken noodle soup, hankering for a bowl of tomato soup, or you've got your mind on minestrone; a bowl of canned soup seems to hit the spot every time — even if the name on the Campbell's soup can has changed. But if you're growing tired of less-than-flavorful or flat-tasting canned soup, a healthy dash of salad dressing can give your soup the extra flavor you've been craving.

Salad dressing, that pervasive household ingredient, is the secret to making anything delicious: from pizza (assuming you use ranch) to marinades to salads. It's surprisingly good with canned soups, which can lose flavor after they've been canned and reheated. Salad dressings are acidic and acidic foods like dressings can lift the flavor of an otherwise boring soup.

With a splash of one of your favorite dressings, you can add plenty of richness and depth to any soup. Many dressings are packed with herbs, aromatics, fat, and plenty of other good stuff to instantly turn your can of soup into the ideal entrée. All you have to do is add in however much dressing you want as you heat it up, stir, and enjoy!