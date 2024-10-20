How To Cook Vegetable Soup So The Veggies Don't Get Mushy

It's finally fall, the perfect time for warm, comforting recipes. As far as autumnal comfort food goes, few things beat a seasonal vegetable soup. But nothing dulls the excitement of sitting down for a big bowl of minestrone more than mushy, waterlogged vegetables. What gives?

To find a solution, The Takeout reached out to celebrated chef Matt Baker. Baker's commitment to using fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms is one of the things that sets him apart as a chef. It's far from the only thing though — Baker's remarkable skill, know-how, creativity, and experience all contribute to his international acclaim.

Raised in Houston, Texas, Baker attended Miami's Johnson & Wales University before moving to Singapore to work as executive chef at Krish. He eventually settled in Washington, D.C., where he now uses his international experience and classical French training to operate Gravitas, Michele's, and Baker's Daughter. In 2020 and 2021, his work at Gravitas earned a Michelin star. He's opening his first steakhouse, Lucille's at Kimpton The George hotel, in the near future.

Baker's advice? Don't rely on the vegetables to flavor the broth. Instead, he suggests making a separate broth beforehand. "Generally, I would make a vegetable stock/broth first and then strain out the vegetables," Baker said. "Then start the soup with new vegetables, that are all diced or cut very thoughtfully."