The Deliciously Simple Jersey Mike's Seasoning Blend You Can Make At Home With Just 2 Ingredients

By now most of you already know about the sandwich chain Jersey Mike's, known for its hot and cold subs. If you're ordering a sub "Mike's Way," which is the restaurant's in-house version of "the works," you'll get a sub that's topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, a really healthy shower of an olive oil blend (which is a blend of olive and other oils), and red wine vinegar. You'll also be getting a sprinkle of two dry ingredients that decidedly push it in a more Italian direction.

That would be salt and oregano. Yep, that's it. If you don't believe me, you can tinker around via the online ordering system and customize a test sub. Under the "Mike's Way" section, you'll see the two dry seasonings listed right there. If you're a fan of that Jersey Mike's flavor, you can replicate all of it at home with the key ingredients I mentioned — and don't forget the salt and oregano. In fact, if you want to save some time, you can pre-mix some together and put it in an airtight container. I'm sure you'll find plenty of creative uses for it at some point, like on fish, chicken, mushrooms, or anything savory.