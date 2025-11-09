You Won't Be Getting Pure Olive Oil On Your Jersey Mike's Sub. Here's Why

While the name "olive oil blend" is arguably a little misleading (but legal), Jersey Mike's still has a lot to offer hungry customers. Given the immense customization of their sandwiches, it's not hard to see why one of its sandwiches went viral in 2024.

Arguably, if you're offended by the lack of olive oil in the olive oil blend, you can simply refrain from adding it to your sandwich. And while it may not have the Mediterranean mystique, nor really the flavor, that olive oil has canola oil is actually quite good for you, as far as oils go. It's neutral, handles heat well, and is low in saturated fats while also high in unsaturated fats. It also has the very high levels of omega-3 fatty acids of any plant based fats.

Study after study shows that used in moderation, canola oil is extremely beneficial to health. While no one worth listening to would advocate for just eating a ton of oils and fried foods, it does seem like health trends and health advice on social media can get out of hand. The same goes for soybean oil, which is also high in unsaturated fats and omega-3s and omega-6s. We think the biggest complaint we'd have is that olive oil, particularly single origin, cold pressed olive oil, just tastes a lot better than canola or soybean. But we doubt you'd be getting that at Jersey Mike's, anyways.