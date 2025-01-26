Jersey Mike's Biggest Secrets Exposed

Subway may technically hold the title of the nation's biggest sandwich shop, but Jersey Mike's Subs is putting up a good fight. The New Jersey-based chain added 287 stores to its portfolio in 2023 and it has no plans to slow down any time soon. By 2026, Jersey Mike's — which has been named one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S. — aims to open between 400 and 450 new restaurants per year, all selling the same authentic, freshly baked subs.

But like any decades-old chain, Jersey Mike's isn't without its secrets. While plenty of regulars know the key points of the chain's history – such as the fact that it was bought and expanded by its then-17-year-old founder Peter Cancro with the help of a $125,000 loan made by his football coach – there's a number of lesser-known truths that have come to the surface over the years. Some of these truths are shadier than others. In fact, there are a fair few that we're willing to bet Jersey Mike's wishes had remained quiet. From how it preps its sandwiches to the scandal-ridden history of its latest owner, here are some of Jersey Mike's biggest secrets.