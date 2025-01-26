Jersey Mike's Biggest Secrets Exposed
Subway may technically hold the title of the nation's biggest sandwich shop, but Jersey Mike's Subs is putting up a good fight. The New Jersey-based chain added 287 stores to its portfolio in 2023 and it has no plans to slow down any time soon. By 2026, Jersey Mike's — which has been named one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S. — aims to open between 400 and 450 new restaurants per year, all selling the same authentic, freshly baked subs.
But like any decades-old chain, Jersey Mike's isn't without its secrets. While plenty of regulars know the key points of the chain's history – such as the fact that it was bought and expanded by its then-17-year-old founder Peter Cancro with the help of a $125,000 loan made by his football coach – there's a number of lesser-known truths that have come to the surface over the years. Some of these truths are shadier than others. In fact, there are a fair few that we're willing to bet Jersey Mike's wishes had remained quiet. From how it preps its sandwiches to the scandal-ridden history of its latest owner, here are some of Jersey Mike's biggest secrets.
Some stores have been accused of violating child labor laws
Child labor laws exist for a very good reason: protecting young workers from potential exploitation. Like most countries, there are strict guidelines in the U.S. as to what underage workers can or cannot do, such as the number of hours they're allowed to work in a day and the minimum age required for certain professions. In 2022, 10 Jersey Mike's locations fell foul of these rules, resulting in a fine of $24,660.
The stores in question — which were located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Oregon — were accused of violating the Fair Labor Standard Act by having its 14 and 15-year-old employees work beyond 7 p.m. on school nights, past 9 p.m. in the summer, and for longer than three hours on a school day, as well as neglecting to secure proof-of-age documents.
This may have been the first time Jersey Mike's stores were caught up in allegations regarding child labor, but it wasn't the last. Just two years later, the U.S. Department of Labor found that four Jersey Mike's franchise locations in North Carolina had let 14 minors operate power-driven meat slicers, which is technically classed as a hazardous occupation. Once again, the minors involved had also worked outside and beyond the hours permitted by law. Franchisee JM Burke LLC was fined $108,161 as a result of the investigation.
Jersey Mike's olive oil isn't what you think
There are multiple extras on hand to give your sub an extra boost at Jersey Mike's, including a drizzle of olive oil. Well, in theory. While there was a time when you could elevate your Original Italian with a dose of quality olive oil, those days are officially behind us, with the COVID-19 pandemic ushering in a new era for Jersey Mike's condiments.
According to Jersey Mike's employees on Reddit, Jersey Mike's now uses a blend that is 75% soybean oil and just 25% olive oil. "They switched over to the blend during covid shutdowns," explained one user. Workers are split on whether it was ever actually 100% olive oil, with one alumnus claiming that the previous product was actually 25% soybean oil and 75% olive oil. While Jersey Mike's hasn't commented on the switch, we can only assume that the decision was made in an effort to cut costs. Olive oil has surged in price in recent years, making soybean oil a cheaper alternative. Soybean oil is, however, slightly less impressive on the nutritional front.
Ordering your sub Mike's Way makes everything easier
Ordering a new sub can feel daunting, especially when you're given free rein over customizing your sandwich. At Jersey Mike's, you can add or remove everything from tomatoes and onions to spicy brown mustard and red wine vinegar. It's exciting, but also means there's a thin line between accidentally creating a masterpiece or a monstrosity.
To ensure that your sandwich falls into the former category, Jersey Mike's has its own built-in hack. By requesting that your order is made "Mike's Way," your sandwich will come complete with lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, oregano, and the store's iconic olive oil-red wine vinegar blend, as well as all the other fixings that typically come in the sub. This stems from the OG Jersey Mike's store, Mike's Subs, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Its founder, Michael Ingravallo, was one of the first to operate a submarine sandwich shop in the U.S. and put his own spin on his subs — one that has now solidified his spot in sandwich legend.
Hot subs are allegedly made with yesterday's bread
Jersey Mike's menu is split into two main categories: Cold Subs and Hot Subs. Should you order a sandwich from the Cold Subs section of the menu, you'll receive a sub made with authentic New Jersey bread, baked fresh in-store each day. Some customers and employees have even claimed that you can order this fresh bread on its own if you ask. Should you order one of Jersey Mike's Hot Subs, however, you'll likely receive your sandwich on leftover bread from the day before.
"At my [store] we only use the bread from the day before for hot subs. All cold subs use fresh bread," explained one Jersey Mike's worker on Reddit, adding that "when you heat up the bread on the grill for the hot sub [it] still [tastes] good." As per employees, this practice — which ultimately reduces unnecessary food waste — is strictly reserved for hot sandwiches. However, they also note that you can always request that your sandwich is made on fresh bread regardless.
Gluten-free subs might not be entirely free from cross-contamination
While the gluten-free fast food space has ballooned considerably in recent years, it should still be approached with caution by those with severe gluten sensitivities. The reality is that it's harder than you may think to totally eliminate the risk of gluten exposure. Fast food chains such as Papa Johns and Domino's have clarified that their gluten-free items may still pose a risk to those with the likes of celiac disease and, according to some customers, the same caution is warranted for Jersey Mike's gluten-free subs.
Some diners who have tried the chain's gluten-free subs have complained about cases of cross-contamination. Of course, as is typically the case with a major franchise, experiences differ from store to store. While some workers have noted that their location goes to extreme lengths to reduce the risk of cross-contamination — such as using separate counters and regularly changing gloves — others have noted that the meat and cheese are inevitably cross-contaminated, hence why the stores are advertised as being gluten-friendly and not gluten-free. As one Jersey Mike's employee aptly summarized on Reddit, "We try our best to clean everything and make it as safe as possible, but there is still a risk. I hope people understand that when coming to a fast food place."
Its new owner, Blackstone Inc., has faced multiple controversies over the years
In November 2024, Jersey Mike's was officially taken over by a new owner. Private equity firm Blackstone Inc. bought the sandwich shop chain in a deal valued at $8 billion. To say that some loyal Jersey Mike's customers were disappointed by the announcement would be an understatement. In the eyes of many, private equity takeovers are a harbinger of higher prices and lower quality. "Well, we had a good run," lamented one Jersey Mike's customer on Reddit.
Compounding matters was the fact that Blackstone is no stranger to controversy. In 2018 and 2019, Motel 6 — a hotel chain then owned by Blackstone — paid a combined $19.6 million for two separate lawsuits after providing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with guest lists without a warrant. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Labor found that over 100 children aged between 13 and 17 had been working illegally for Packers Sanitation Services Inc., a slaughterhouse cleaning company also owned by Blackstone. A $15,138 fine was doled out for each child.
As if that wasn't enough, Blackstone has also repeatedly been singled out for investing in companies contributing to the deforestation of the rainforest. In 2019, it was also called out by the United Nations for buying single-family homes in bulk amid the Great Recession and hiking up rent, as well as conducting strict evictions, which was said to have had "devastating consequences." Overall, it's not the most uplifting resume.
It's been accused of not paying its employees properly
Jersey Mike's is proud of its culture, with entire sections of its website dedicated to showcasing its commitment to charitable efforts, quality ingredients, and its employees. That's why it was so jarring when a class-action lawsuit was filed against several Jersey Mike's franchise operators in July 2024, alleging that they had violated multiple sections of the California Labor Code.
As per the lawsuit — which was filed in Orange County — select stores failed to properly compensate its employees for the hours they worked. The franchise was accused of not paying minimum or overtime wages, as well as denying its workers meal and rest periods, reimbursement for certain expenses, and itemized wage statements. It also apparently did not pay wages when they were due and failed to give employees their gratuities.
For now, the case is still ongoing. However, it's not the first time a Jersey Mike's operator has faced legal action from an employee. In 2023, a former worker from Atlanta filed a case against franchisee Seven Out LLC, alleging that she was harassed by her manager and later subjected to retaliation when she was terminated after filing a complaint with the United States Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.
Customers can still buy Jersey Mike's beloved discontinued cookies
Every now and then, the loss of a fast food item hits you like a gut punch. For us, that was the demise of Jersey Mike's Decadent Cookie — a supersized, gooey, chocolate chip-stuffed miracle that was cut from the menu in favor of a medium-sized (and, in our opinion, inferior) alternative. Jersey Mike's new cookie is lighter on the chocolate chips, with its arrival also heralding the exit of other cookie varieties, such as the equally beloved sugar cookie.
Fortunately, the Decadent Cooke isn't totally lost from this world. There's still an alternative way to secure the sweet treat — it just no longer involves Jersey Mike's. As several employees have noted on Reddit, David's Cookies was the previous supplier of Jersey Mike's cookies (plus its brownies). David's accepts orders by the pound via its website. If you're struck particularly hard by sugar cravings Jersey Mike's can no longer fulfill, you can even order a combo of the cookies and brownies together.
Jersey Mike's has a secret menu of tasty subs
The internet likes to whip itself into a frenzy about the idea of "secret menus," a number of which are, to put it plainly, nonsense. While some chains — such as In-N-Out — have legitimized their secret menus, others — like McDonald's — have flat-out denied that they exist. Jersey Mike's falls somewhere in between the two. As a sandwich shop that not only allows but encourages you to customize your order, it's hard to define anything as an actual "secret" menu. However, there are undeniably several surprising combos that have been solidified in Jersey Mike's customer lore.
For example, the Surf 'n Turf sees you order a #9 Club Supreme and remove the turkey, Swiss cheese, and bacon, then add tuna and provolone. Meanwhile, the famed "#99" combines the #43 Chipotle Cheese Steak and the #56 Big Kahuna Cheese Steak to make a Frankenstein-esque combination of the two sandwiches. Most notably, you can still technically order the Chicka-Phila-Roni — a limited-time menu item from 2011 — by ordering the #16 Chicken Philly with pepperoni. According to some Jersey Mike's employees, the worker taking your order may even know exactly what to do if you order the Chicka-Phila-Roni by name (but customizing your Chicken Philly will get the job done, too).
Customers are entitled to a free sandwich on their birthday
Forget the gifts, friends, family, and cake for a moment because we're going to talk about what really matters on your birthday: free food. That may be a slight exaggeration, but there's no thrill for foodies quite like the flood of emails promising free items as your birthday rolls closer. If you follow the right steps, Jersey Mike's will be one of the restaurants sending you a treat, with the chain including the offer in its rewards program.
When you sign up to MyMikes, you can not only start reaping and redeeming reward points (aka Shore Points), but you'll also be entitled to a free birthday sub. To secure your sandwich, all you need to do is purchase at least one sub, wrap, or sub bowl in the year leading up to your big day. Once the day arrives, 72 Shore Points will be added to your MyMikes account. This is enough to secure a regular sub, wrap, or sub bowl — or, if you so choose, a mini-sub, which costs 48 points. Considering the fact that it would usually take you buying 12 regular subs to rack up enough points to do so, this is one of the more generous birthday reward schemes out there.