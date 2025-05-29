The Discontinued Jersey Mike's Sides We'll Probably Never Eat Again

We all know Jersey Mike's for one thing: sandwiches. And it's really not a place you think of for its sides; other than bagged chips, cookies, and a brownie, there aren't really any to speak of. But did you know that Jersey Mike's sold soup at one point? At least up until 2012, Jersey Mike's had soups on the menu. Options included classics like broccoli cheese, chicken noodle, clam chowder, and French onion, but there were also some interesting-sounding ones, like Lumberjack Mixed Vegetable and beef steak and black bean.

As you might have noticed by now, the soup is among discontinued Jersey Mike's menu items we may never eat again, and it isn't likely to return. When restaurants nix an entire category of menu items, it's typically because corporations want to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and save on labor costs, like in the case of McDonald's ending the all-day breakfast menu. Unfortunately for me, I may never know exactly what goes into a Lumberjack Mixed Vegetable soup. But truth be told, I'm not sure I'd ever have thought of getting soup at Jersey Mike's anyway, which is probably part of why it's gone.