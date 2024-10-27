How Is Blended Olive Oil Different From Single Origin?

Although olive oil is now mass-produced and sold in almost every grocery store worldwide, this sacred oil, often referred to as "liquid gold," has a long and intricate history dating back to early Greece almost 8,000 years ago. In the Mediterranean basin, people believed that the olive trees were sent as gifts from the goddess Athena, and given how the ancient ingredient remains revered and beloved to this day, they may not be entirely wrong.

These days, olive oils from around the world fill supermarket shelves, with Spain, Italy, Turkey, Tunisia, and Greece as the top five highest producers. But when you pick up a bottle, ready to saute some vegetables or begin a red sauce for your linguine, do you understand the differences on the label? Beyond the "extra virgin" or "refined" classification, another important category for consideration is blended olive oil versus single-origin olive oil, and the distinction can make a significant flavor difference in your recipes. Each type has a distinctive flavor, character, price point, and use in the kitchen. It all comes down to the olives themselves: Single-origin olive oil comes from one particular type of olive from one region of the world, and blended olive oil can be made from a variety of olives.