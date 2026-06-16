The Best (And Worst) Deli Meat To Buy From Walmart

The selection of groceries at Walmart covers just about anything and everything imaginable, short of perhaps truly gourmet foods. Walmart is an unexpectedly great place to buy high-quality ground beef, for example. On the other end of the spectrum, customers have found that there are at least 15 Walmart Great Value groceries that should be avoided at all costs. Since products can diverge so significantly in quality, shopping for groceries at Walmart can be a gamble without knowing what to look for ahead of time.

I visited my local Walmart Neighborhood Market in the suburbs of Las Vegas and picked up 15 deli meats covering as wide a range of types of meat and brands as possible, with some extra focus on Walmart's Great Value brand. After trying them all, I was able to determine which are worth buying and which fell short. Based on that experience, then, ahead are some of the very best deli meats at Walmart, and some deli meat products better off left on the shelf.