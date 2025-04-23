The Least Processed Meat You Can Find At The Deli

If you've ever stood paralyzed in the grocery store's meat section, trying to make a healthier choice, you're not alone. With so many cold cuts, cured meats, and specialty slices staring back at you (like "natural," "no added nitrates," and "uncured"), it can be tough to know what's actually best for you. (What are nitrates in deli meat, anyway?) The good news? There are ways to make better choices at the store, if you know what to look (and ask) for. Your best bet for minimally processed meat is to head for the deli counter and look for whole cuts; Things like oven-roasted turkey breast, chicken, or roast beef that's been cooked in-house.

One of the best tools you have at the deli counter is your voice. Ask how the meat is made, where it comes from, and what's in it. Some chains are moving toward cleaner ingredients and even sourcing meat from regional producers. Good questions to ask are, "Is this roasted in-house?" or "Was this made from a whole cut of meat?" If the answer is yes, that's a cleaner, minimally processed option.

Additionally, asking to see the ingredient list is one of the smartest things you can do. A deli worker should be able to provide this information; It may be available on packaging in the back or on the store's website. Look for short ingredient lists with familiar words. If you see items like sodium nitrite, BHA, corn syrup solids, or carrageenan, you're looking at a more processed meat product. While all deli meats are technically processed, when it comes to ingredients, simpler is always better.