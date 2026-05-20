Why Walmart Is An Unexpectedly Great Place To Buy High-Quality Ground Beef

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Walmart is known for carrying a little bit of everything, but hiding in the meat section is 80/20 grass-fed and finished ground beef starting at $6.96 per pound. It comes from cattle raised without antibiotics or added hormones and is sold under Walmart's private label brand, Marketside (Walmart owns more brands than you realize). That's the good kind of ground beef; the kind from cattle raised on hay and pastureland their entire life without the grain added at the end to put on weight. It has higher levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and Omega-3 fatty acids, plus it's leaner and has higher amounts of monounsaturated fats, which help reduce bad cholesterol. Grass-fed beef actually tastes different from grain-fed, too. And Walmart sells it cheaper than most other stores.

Butcher shops and specialty farms typically charge $10 to $13 per pound for grass-fed and finished 80/20 ground beef, though you can find it as low as $6.40 per pound if you order it in bulk. The equivalent at Whole Foods will cost you $7.99 per pound while at Target you'll pay $6.99 per pound.

You'll find Walmart's Marketside Grass-Fed 80/20 Ground Beef in 1-pound, vacuum-sealed packages in the beef section. If you want a different lean-fat ratio (here's how to choose ground beef with the perfect fat ratio), you're in luck. The brand has three other types of ground beef nestled among the corn and grain-fed options: 90/10 grass-fed ground beef for $7.26, organic 93/7 grass-fed beef for $8.27, and organic 85/15 grass-fed beef for $7.47. Prices may vary by location, as usual.