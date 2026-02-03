Walmart Owns More Brands Than You Realize — Great Value Is Just The Start

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soon after the first Walmart opened in 1962, Sam Walton's retail chain spread throughout the American South. Over the next few decades, the foundation was set for the regional giant to morph into a national mega-corporation — and, in a way, the embodiment of commercial America.

It was a later watershed moment that served as a massive propellent: In the 1980s, Walmart began to create its own private label products. This move would become a game-changer in the truest sense. Privatized goods no longer had to be procured from outside parties. They were made in-house, in control, and — because of Walmart's accrued economic clout — able to compete with anyone else in manufacturing, and distribution.

What does it all mean for Walmart's bottom line today? The private labels rake in between $100 billion and $200 billion for the company every year — which is not bad. In fact, it's about the same as the total GDP of the country of Ecuador. So, what are these lucrative Walmart properties, you ask? We've got a list of them right here, for your question's convenience. The next time you're at Walmart (including literally this moment, on your phone) look out for the following brands on the shelves. It may mean more savings, and good quality. It may mean a successful shopping trip. It may even mean better Walmart drone delivery.