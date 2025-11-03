Walmart Cakes Might Not Be As Fresh As You'd Think

Purchasing a cake from Walmart's bakery for your next event (or just because) is as easy as ever, because you can order in person or online, and do so weeks in advance. Ordering from the grocery giant's bakery can be less expensive than other cake services, and with grocery prices changing the way we shop, every dollar counts. Walmart also accepts food assistance programs like SNAP for its custom cakes, which makes celebrating with a fun, professional-looking dessert more accessible. However, some shoppers might be feeling a little put off after a viral TikTok video from an individual who identified themselves as a former employee shed some light on Walmart's cake practices.

In the video, the user explains, "Nothing is actually baked in the bakery — it's warmed up from frozen." The TikToker claims that the reason a cake must be ordered ahead of the date it's needed is because of the time it takes for a frozen cake to thaw. Though this may not be the bubble-bursting information that the tone of the video suggests, for some, this may be a revelation.

However, this might not be one of the most shady things about Walmart. The grocery giant decorates an average of 150,000 cakes per week, or 21,500 cakes per day in its U.S. locations. These numbers increase during peak seasons, like graduation time. That's a lot of cakes to decorate, even for a fully staffed bakery department. And freezing the cake isn't actually harming the dessert, either.