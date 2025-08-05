How To Choose Ground Beef With The Perfect Ratio Of Fat

With most types of meat, the only math you need to do involves calculating how many ounces are needed to make a meal. Ground beef, however, likes to throw a few more numbers at us — specifically, the percentage ratio of lean beef to fat. For example, beef marked 73/27 (which is often the cheapest kind) has 73% muscle tissue and 27% fat. Different percentages sometimes look different visually — leaner mixtures skew slightly darker while more white fat makes for pinker ground meat. The important thing to note is that different ratios also have different flavor and texture when cooked. According to Jamie Waldron, proprietor of J. Waldron Butchers, the ground beef you choose should be based on what you plan to do with the meat.

"It really depends on what your plans are for the beef," Waldron told The Takeout. "Some recipes would definitely call for a leaner ground while others, like a good burger, would benefit from a bit more fat, like 20% fat ratio to 80% lean." Waldron acknowledged that personal choice will play a role in your percentage preferences. I personally go for the high-fat kind because it's more budget-friendly, while Waldron chooses something similar on account of the texture. As he admitted, "My biggest fear is a dry burger." His preference is for ground beef with 25% fat because, in his opinion, "That gives good moisture."