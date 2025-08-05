How To Choose Ground Beef With The Perfect Ratio Of Fat
With most types of meat, the only math you need to do involves calculating how many ounces are needed to make a meal. Ground beef, however, likes to throw a few more numbers at us — specifically, the percentage ratio of lean beef to fat. For example, beef marked 73/27 (which is often the cheapest kind) has 73% muscle tissue and 27% fat. Different percentages sometimes look different visually — leaner mixtures skew slightly darker while more white fat makes for pinker ground meat. The important thing to note is that different ratios also have different flavor and texture when cooked. According to Jamie Waldron, proprietor of J. Waldron Butchers, the ground beef you choose should be based on what you plan to do with the meat.
"It really depends on what your plans are for the beef," Waldron told The Takeout. "Some recipes would definitely call for a leaner ground while others, like a good burger, would benefit from a bit more fat, like 20% fat ratio to 80% lean." Waldron acknowledged that personal choice will play a role in your percentage preferences. I personally go for the high-fat kind because it's more budget-friendly, while Waldron chooses something similar on account of the texture. As he admitted, "My biggest fear is a dry burger." His preference is for ground beef with 25% fat because, in his opinion, "That gives good moisture."
What percentage goes with what recipe?
Another reason Waldron gave for preferring a higher fat ratio in ground beef is "because it's essentially all beef you're consuming." In other words, the flavor is front and center; as is the texture. Grilling extra-lean beef is a big no-no since you're likely to end up with the dreaded dry burger. (Waldron warned that fatty patties shouldn't be left unattended on the grill since dripping grease can cause flare-ups.) Using low-fat ground beef can also ruin your meatloaf because it, too, is a meat-forward dish that benefits from moisture.
Where you can use extra-lean beef, however, is in a dish where there are other ingredients at play. Cheese, for example, will boost both fat content and flavor (even if it does negate some of the health benefits of choosing leaner meat). Lean ground beef will work just fine in spaghetti Bolognese, lasagna, meatballs, chili, or a recipe like our creamy, cheesy cowboy casserole. In fact, it might even be preferable if you're experimenting with a retro dessert like ground beef fudge. The original recipe calls for ground-up cooked roast beef, but if you're substituting pre-ground browned beef, the less-greasy, extra-lean kind would probably make the best substitute.