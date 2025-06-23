The Ground Beef Mistake That's Ruining Your Meatloaf

To a busy shopper, one kind of ground beef may look the same as another. Is 90% lean ground beef, for instance, that much different from 85% lean? Would it be such a crime to use one instead of the other? And sure, maybe "crime" is a strong word, but it's important to keep purpose in mind. Case in point: when you're making meatloaf, don't let things get too lean. Using overly lean mince ranks as one of the top mistakes that can ruin meatloaf.

Meatloaf may seem like a simple dish at first glance — just put a bunch of ground beef in a pan and bake it for a while — but there are plenty of ways to mess up meatloaf, most of which involve letting it get too dry. The ideal texture for meatloaf is firm but moist, meaning that it holds it shape well without tasting like a mouthful of sawdust. More fat means both more flavor and more moisture — so if you use lean ground beef, you're missing a vital part of what makes meatloaf so supremely palatable. What could be velvety and moist is instead dry and crumbly, and your dinner is a lot sadder than it otherwise might have been. But chin up: at least you didn't get it from Boston Market (if that reference resonated with you, here's the tea on what caused the downfall of Boston Market).