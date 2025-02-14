The Prep Step That Makes For Far Better Meatloaf

Meatloaf is at once unpretentious and a culinary darling. It's comforting, versatile, flavorful, and popular. It's one of those dishes that everyone seems to have a soft spot for — our grandparents, our parents, and our kids. There are numerous ways to prepare the dish with many chefs like Rocco DiSpirito offering tips on how to make the best meatloaf. Most of us have heard that the meat mix matters, that binders are necessary, and wrapping it in bacon fixes any flaws. However, one element that doesn't get a ton of attention is the onion that goes in the meatloaf.

Many, if not most, meatloaf recipes call for onion to be a part of the mix. This pungent bulb adds tons of flavor and some sweetness to the dish. While it's often diced, grating it can make a huge difference. When you grate your onions into your meatloaf mix, you are shredding the vegetable into smaller pieces which will incorporate more widely and evenly into the final dish. Grating also releases more of the onion's moisture, ultimately benefitting the texture of the meatloaf. The uniformity of grated onion means that anyone eating the dish is unlikely to encounter off-putting, large chunks of onion.

There's no need to grate the onion super finely; a pass along the largest side of your box grater will give you perfect results. (Grating will still release those pesky onion fumes, but you can try this odd bread hack to stop yourself from crying while dealing with the onion.)