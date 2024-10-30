Rocco DiSpirito's Tips For The Best Meatloaf You've Ever Had
Meatloaf may not be to everyone's taste, and it's certainly not the fanciest of foods, but it's not something every chef shuns. Rocco DiSpirito, who once won a James Beard Award, seems to be a fan of the stuff. When The Takeout caught up with him at 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival, he was kind enough to share a few tips for making it. One of them, however, might be a bit controversial: He ensures his meatloaf stays moist by under-cooking it.
Well, under-cooking it by USDA standards, that is. According to that agency's guidelines, all ground meats need to be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill off any harmful food-borne bacteria. DiSpirito, however, says: "Get a nice char on the outside, and 110 to 140 degree internal." So, 20 to 50 degrees below what health experts recommend? He acknowledges that his advice is somewhat unconventional, telling us: "I know people are going to flip out and say oh my god I have to cook it to 160 degrees otherwise I'm gonna die!" He assures us, however, that, "You're not gonna die, you'll be okay."
DiSpirito likes a lot of fat in his meatloaf
Besides liking his meatloaf on the rare side, Rocco DiSpirito also wants it full of fat. "65/35 mixture of meat and fat is great," he says, adding that, "ground bacon is always good." His preferred meatloaf mixture is not only fatty, but fancy, as he favors a blend of ground wagyu beef, ground veal, and the aforementioned ground bacon.
If wagyu and veal are out of your budget, however, and you're not really willing to grind your own bacon (how do you even do that without it making a huge mess?), DiSpirito does offer another option better suited for "the everyday person." (We consider ourselves in that category, too.) You can just buy standard ground beef in a 70/30 blend (or 72/27, if that's what's available) which, as a bonus, tends to be cheaper than the leaner 80/20, 85/15, and 90/10 blends. A win for Team Everyday! Make your meatloaf as you usually would, or try adding underrated ingredients like liquid smoke, salsa, or onion soup mix for extra flavor. Once you've shaped the loaf, wrap it in bacon strips before baking it. That way, the fat seeps into the meat, plus you also get a tasty, crunchy crust.