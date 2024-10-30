Rocco DiSpirito's Tips For The Best Meatloaf You've Ever Had

Meatloaf may not be to everyone's taste, and it's certainly not the fanciest of foods, but it's not something every chef shuns. Rocco DiSpirito, who once won a James Beard Award, seems to be a fan of the stuff. When The Takeout caught up with him at 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival, he was kind enough to share a few tips for making it. One of them, however, might be a bit controversial: He ensures his meatloaf stays moist by under-cooking it.

Well, under-cooking it by USDA standards, that is. According to that agency's guidelines, all ground meats need to be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill off any harmful food-borne bacteria. DiSpirito, however, says: "Get a nice char on the outside, and 110 to 140 degree internal." So, 20 to 50 degrees below what health experts recommend? He acknowledges that his advice is somewhat unconventional, telling us: "I know people are going to flip out and say oh my god I have to cook it to 160 degrees otherwise I'm gonna die!" He assures us, however, that, "You're not gonna die, you'll be okay."