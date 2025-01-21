The Major Meatloaf Prep Mistake You'll Want To Avoid

While packing your meatloaf too firmly may not be the part you struggle with, you could be falling into other common pitfalls that lead to your loaf coming out dry and dense. (This isn't to say it's inedible, just not as moist as it could be.) First off, not using breadcrumbs in your mixture could be doing your meatloaf a disservice. The reason you need to add some sort of bread is that it holds onto the moisture that runs out of the meat while it cooks. You can even add flavor to your meatloaf by using a seasoned stuffing packet, such as a sage stuffing mix from Stove Top.

Another no-no is using extra fatty or extra lean ground beef. Finding the right meat-to-fat ratio is important because too much fat can cause your meatloaf to shrink or come out greasy, while too little can lead to a lack of moisture, leaving your meatloaf tough and dry. Generally, ground chuck with 20% fat will be right on the nose, but you can experiment with different ratios to find the one you prefer.