15 Walmart Great Value Groceries To Avoid At All Costs, According To Customers

Walmart has captivated shoppers for decades with unbelievably low prices and sundry offerings. The company's private-label Great Value products add to its allure, as these grocery items tend to feature even lower prices than brand-name equivalents. That said, while we've certainly had our fair share of delicious Great Value offerings, there are times when this popular store brand doesn't seem deserving of its name. Consumers feel like some of Great Value's products are far from high-quality and tasty, leaving them unsatisfied.

So, which Walmart Great Value groceries should you avoid? In the upcoming post, we're revealing some of the worst selections of the supermarket's store brand according to customers. Whether it be odd texture, weird flavor, or poor packaging, we're pulling back the curtain on these depressing Great Value finds in hopes of providing you with a better grocery shopping experience.

Sound interesting? Join us as we uncover Walmart Great Value grocery picks you should avoid.