The American Origins Of The Yum Yum Sauce We Love Today

If you've ever been to a Benihana, Japanese steakhouse, , or any other teppanyaki-style restaurant, there's no doubt that you've heard about the infamous yum yum sauce. It really needs no introduction because it's that good.

Despite the deliciously grilled shrimp, chicken, steak, and veggies, the fluffy white rice, or those perfect yakisoba noodles with the satisfying chewiness—you come for the sauce. Period. For years, and even still today, everyone was trying to figure out how in the world to make this exotic Japanese condiment that tastes good on everything.

Well, you may be surprised to know that the creamy, tangy, orange-pink sauce actually has American roots that likely evolved from a fusion of Japanese-American cuisine. Through multiple interviews with Japanese culinary experts, we've since discovered that yum yum sauce isn't a staple of Japanese cooking.

In Asian restaurants, it quickly became a fan-favorite that accompanied what felt like every patron's plate. While recipes vary, most versions blend mayonnaise, tomato paste, sugar, and spices. Here's a glimpse at the history of Yum Yum sauce and an easy recipe that you can add to your arsenal.