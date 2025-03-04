The Concoction Of Sauces You Should Be Dipping Your Fries In

Everyone has their own favorite sauce for dipping french fries, from good old ketchup (nothing wrong with a classic) to fancy aioli to gravy and cheese curds a la classic Canadian poutine. To get some more ideas, The Takeout asked social media food personality Dan Pelosi for his favorite fry dip. Pelosi, who recently worked with McCain Foods on a project to promote regenerative farming, went with the same combo that was chosen by Takeout writer Kevin Pang when we covered the best dipping sauces for french fries in another piece.

Pelosi told us that he likes a blend of "ketchup, mayo, [and] hot sauce. [Pelosi] lived in California for 10 years, so the secret sauce, which is a good burger sauce, is always delicious." He didn't tell us which particular secret burger sauce he had in mind, nor explain its California connection. (Our writer was a bit more specific about the ingredients in their preferred fry dip combo, saying they liked a condiment made with Mexican-style hot sauce as well as the cult favorite Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise.)