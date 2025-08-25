The Worst Frozen Pizza We Tried Seriously Lacked In The Flavor Department
Who doesn't love a good pizza? It has a satisfying balance of carbs, fats, proteins, and veggies, but we don't always have the time or money to order delivery, head to the local pizza parlor, or make something from scratch. For those instances, the best thing you can do is stock up on a good-quality frozen pizza. To help you figure out what to buy, we tested 10 supermarket frozen pizzas and ranked them from worst to best. There are plenty of hits on this list, but our least favorite was Caulipower's stone-fired margherita pizza on a cauliflower crust. This one fell flat in every way that mattered.
The crust is way too thin and incredibly bland. It genuinely reminded us of a water cracker in both flavor and texture. While there was parmesan and mozzarella sprinkled across the crust, along with pops of red tomatoes, these toppings didn't have much flavor either. Really, the whole pie is just bland on bland — an absolute drone that makes you forget you're eating a pizza at all. The macronutrients in this option may look attractive, but there are other gluten-free frozen pizzas to try that won't leave you wishing for flavor.
The general consensus on Caulipower's pizza
Reviews for this pizza reflect a similar sentiment, with most of them being kind of mixed. On Walmart, reviewers blasted the cardboard-like crust for being flavorless and bland. Caulipower's stingy take on toppings also gets called out, with people noting that there's so little cheese and tomatoes that they've had to add their own. The one-star reviews on Amazon told a similar story, with the biggest complaints centering around the lack of spices in the sauce and the terrible crust.
Instead of trying to salvage this pizza, it's best to just skip it and throw something better into your cart. A good pick is Banza's gluten-free chickpea pizza – the chickpeas do a great job of mimicking traditional flour and giving you a thick and crunchy crust that you can really sink your teeth into. There's one gluten-free frozen pizza that is Alton Brown-approved too: Cappello's almond flour crust pizza with pepperoni topped his list. Against the Grain's pizza on a tapioca starch-based crust came in second place. Both pack some good taste and texture, and you're better off grabbing any of these over Caulipower.