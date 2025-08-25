The Worst Frozen Pizza We Tried Seriously Lacked In The Flavor Department

Who doesn't love a good pizza? It has a satisfying balance of carbs, fats, proteins, and veggies, but we don't always have the time or money to order delivery, head to the local pizza parlor, or make something from scratch. For those instances, the best thing you can do is stock up on a good-quality frozen pizza. To help you figure out what to buy, we tested 10 supermarket frozen pizzas and ranked them from worst to best. There are plenty of hits on this list, but our least favorite was Caulipower's stone-fired margherita pizza on a cauliflower crust. This one fell flat in every way that mattered.

The crust is way too thin and incredibly bland. It genuinely reminded us of a water cracker in both flavor and texture. While there was parmesan and mozzarella sprinkled across the crust, along with pops of red tomatoes, these toppings didn't have much flavor either. Really, the whole pie is just bland on bland — an absolute drone that makes you forget you're eating a pizza at all. The macronutrients in this option may look attractive, but there are other gluten-free frozen pizzas to try that won't leave you wishing for flavor.