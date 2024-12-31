The Gluten Free Frozen Pizza That Is Alton Brown Approved

If you've ever wondered if Alton Brown, the man known for his TV presence on Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "Iron Chef America", would settle for frozen gluten-free pizza, the answer is, yes. Just don't ask him to get too excited about it. On an episode of his YouTube show "Quarantine Quitchen," Alton Brown and his wife, Elizabeth Brown, taste-tested a variety of frozen gluten-free pizzas. Filming from their couch during the pandemic, the couple's cooking show has over 40 episodes that serve up a healthy dose of food, fun, and chaos — a perfect description of what many of us felt while stuck at home.

In one particular episode, they relied on a waffle iron to cook their pizza after their induction burner decided to call it quits. Alton, ever the critic, wasn't completely sold on the almond-flour crust from Cappello's. While he appreciated the toppings, he noted the crust was far from crispy. "I'll eat anything with pepperoni on it," he quipped. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Brown was more enthusiastic, admitting that she liked it a lot, though she pointed out the high sodium content — 930 milligrams per serving to be exact, which is more than a third of the recommended daily sodium intake for an adult. So, while gluten-free pizza may not be the healthiest choice in the aisle, at least it satisfies the taste buds. The almond flour pizza ultimately claimed the top spot, with Against the Grain's pizza coming in second.