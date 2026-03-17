The 13 Best Pantry Staples You Can Find At Costco

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My family and I go shopping at Costco at least once per week. Our cart is never overflowing with items. Instead, we rotate between stocking up our kitchen and grabbing other household necessities. After many shopping trips, we've discovered several pantry items that we consistently need around our home. While having such a large quantity of each item is nice, we don't necessarily require so much. That said, the savings we enjoy are well worth the extra storage space.

Pantry staples should be items you use so frequently that they need to always be within reach. These are items that we use at least weekly, and that remain on our permanent shopping list. While every family is different, I find that many use the same staples in their kitchens, even if for differing recipes. My hope is that my family's list of pantry staples that we buy from Costco helps your family to assess whether or not you should pay for a Costco membership.

With so much to love about shopping at Costco, including its generous return policy, I can tell you one thing: We love our Costco membership so much that I can't imagine shopping for most groceries or appliances anywhere else. You can even use your Costco membership to save big at restaurants. With the rising cost of goods, it's nice to find a solution that actually works for us and leads to a fed, happy family with a well-stocked pantry.