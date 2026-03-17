The 13 Best Pantry Staples You Can Find At Costco
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
My family and I go shopping at Costco at least once per week. Our cart is never overflowing with items. Instead, we rotate between stocking up our kitchen and grabbing other household necessities. After many shopping trips, we've discovered several pantry items that we consistently need around our home. While having such a large quantity of each item is nice, we don't necessarily require so much. That said, the savings we enjoy are well worth the extra storage space.
Pantry staples should be items you use so frequently that they need to always be within reach. These are items that we use at least weekly, and that remain on our permanent shopping list. While every family is different, I find that many use the same staples in their kitchens, even if for differing recipes. My hope is that my family's list of pantry staples that we buy from Costco helps your family to assess whether or not you should pay for a Costco membership.
With so much to love about shopping at Costco, including its generous return policy, I can tell you one thing: We love our Costco membership so much that I can't imagine shopping for most groceries or appliances anywhere else. You can even use your Costco membership to save big at restaurants. With the rising cost of goods, it's nice to find a solution that actually works for us and leads to a fed, happy family with a well-stocked pantry.
1. Olive oil
One of the most consistently used pantry items in our kitchen is olive oil. At the grocery store, it's a little on the pricey side, so when I saw that we could get our favorite brand of olive oil from Costco, we quickly changed our purchasing habits.
Though the warehouse store is widely known for carrying a limited number of options for each item, there are plenty of choices when it comes to olive oil. My family typically goes for the Graza Sizzle, an extra virgin olive oil. This two-pack has twin 750-milliliter bottles for $16.99. For the sake of comparison, Target sells a single bottle of this olive oil in the same amount for $14.29. That means that to purchase the same amount of olive oil from Target that you can get at Costco, you'd need to pay $28.58. The Costco deal is a good one, and when you realize that you're running low on this essential pantry product, you'll be happy to have that second bottle ready to go.
Kirkland Signature, the store's private label, offers olive oil in a large, 3-liter jug (typical for Costco) for $19.89. Costco's olive oil has a major packaging problem, but if you need a lot or don't want to shop for olive oil for ages, it's a great pick.
2. Potato chips
Olive oil may be one of the more important ingredients in your pantry, but one of the very best snacks is most certainly potato chips. I like Boulder Canyon's potato chips flavored with organic sea salt. They're delightfully crunchy, and a 22-ounce bag of chips will only set you back $6.99 at Costco. A while back, the same brand offered a dill pickle-flavored chip in collaboration with Grillo's Pickles (the winner of my ultimate ranking of pickle brands). Those were some of the very best potato chips I've ever had, and I desperately miss them. My stockpile ran out a few months ago, and I can only hope they'll return soon.
Kirkland also has a couple of potato chip options that are so tasty, you won't mind that they're not a specialty flavor. The kettle-cooked potato chips with pink Himalayan salt come in a 32-ounce bag that costs $5.99. I enjoy the flavor, but the crunchiness of the chip is the real treat here. These chips have such a satisfying texture that seems made for dipping, and that holds up well under the additional strain of a condiment.
3. Pasta
There's perhaps no better quick, weeknight meal than a pasta dish, especially if you happen to have a premade sauce in your pantry, too. Costco has spaghetti and other varieties of pasta to make those meals tasty and ready quickly.
Garofalo Organic makes spaghetti and tubular pasta shapes in packs of eight and six, respectively. My family keeps these pantry staples on hand for a quick meal of pasta with red sauce, and other dinners we enjoy. The variety pack of six tubular pastas is $10.89, and the spaghetti is $12.99 for eight bags. Stocking both types of pasta in your pantry allows for great flexibility.
For those seeking a gluten-free option, Banza sells a six-pack of cavatappi, rotini, and penne made with chickpeas for $12.99 at Costco. For a more robust pasta, you could opt for a two-pack of five-cheese tortellini from Kirkland Signature for $12.99 (but that's one you'd need to keep in your refrigerator).
4. Bouillon
Our family uses beef, chicken, and vegetable bouillon regularly. We get all of these at Costco from the Better Than Bouillon brand. Each jar is 21 ounces and costs $9.49. Though I haven't given it a try, Costco also offers a chili base from the same brand in a 16-ounce jar for $7.39.
You'll find these bouillons in the dry foods aisles, but after you open them, they'll need to hang out in your fridge. Still, having these jars instead of large boxes of broth in the pantry saves some serious space. We've also found that these jars last quite a long time, especially since each is over double the size you'd find in a typical grocery store. The supersized jar comes at a great price, and it's ultra convenient since you won't run out as quickly. And don't worry about it being too much: Since Better Than Bouillon Jarred Bouillon lasts a long time after opening, you don't need to rush to finish off the jar.
5. Instant noodles
Asian-style instant noodles like Japanese ramen and Korean ramyeon have long been a comfort food of mine, and having at least a small stockpile available at all times is an absolute necessity in my house. Costco has some great instant noodle options, and like most things from Costco, they're sold in large quantities.
After graduating from Top Ramen, I discovered ramyeon, a Korean comfort food widely loved for its spicy, gourmet flavor. At Costco, you'll find the Shin Ramyun brand of ramyeon from Nongshim for $17.69 per 18-package box. If you prefer ramen in easy-to-prepare cups, Samyang Buldak Ramen sells a super-spicy six-count option at Costco for $13.99. There's also a tamer Tonkotsu ramen from Nongshim priced at $12.99 for about the same amount.
f you're shopping for your own pantry at home, the Shin Ramyun is what I would recommend. However, if you are stocking a dorm room or replenishing a late-night snack supply, consider the cup options, of which there are many inexpensive options.
6. Oreos
There's no more perfect cookie than an Oreo. Like so many families, we consider these sandwich cookies a mainstay in our pantry. As I write this, there are a few Oreo options available from Costco — and of course, none of them come in small quantities.
If you're a true Oreo lover who knows exactly what you want, you can grab a 12-pack of Oreo cookies in stay-fresh packages for $11.99. These rolls come in a large, storable box that's ideal for pantry shelves.
For lunch boxes and quick snacks, consider Costco's 60-count box of two Oreo packages. While the large stay-fresh packs are exclusively Original Oreos, the packages of two come in three varieties: Original, Golden, and Double Stuf. You'll get 30 Original packs, 10 Golden, and 20 Double Stuf, all for $14.99. If mini cookies are more your speed, the Nabisco Cookies & Crackers Variety Pack available at Costco offers 40 packages of mini treats for $14.99. It includes Oreos, Nutter Butters, Chips Ahoy, Nilla Wafers, and Ritz Bits for a salty accent. I love these for lunch boxes, and they help me to avoid getting sick of one type of snack.
7. Coffee
My family and I are very particular about the coffee we use. That said, it's always nice to have some backup coffee for when we inevitably run out, and Costco's coffee aisle has some good fallback options. You'll find K-Cups, ground, whole bean, Nespresso, and instant coffee, all at excellent prices.
Those faithful to Starbucks and Keurig can choose a 72-count box of Pike's Place or French Roast K-Cups priced at $47.99 each, or the same amount of Caffe Verona Dark Roast K-Cups for $34.97. Those looking for ground coffee, meanwhile, can find a 32-ounce bag of Pike Place roast.
Of course, Starbucks isn't the only brand of coffee Costco offers. For whole bean options, you'll find large bags from Peet's, Kirkland Signature, and Lavazza. Ground coffee options include Folgers and Kirkland Signature, and there are K-Cups from Kirkland Signature, Peet's, Green Mountain, Caribou, and Tully's. For an ultra-quick option, Nescafé offers an instant coffee for recipes and when you're in a pinch. Unfortunately, I've noticed that the options can vary, so if you fall in love with any one of these coffees, be prepared to swap it out with a new offering if you don't find it again.
8. Rice
Rice, like pasta, is a staple in dinners and lunches in my home. Having a pantry supply on hand is helpful and necessary, and with as many choices as Costco offers, you're never at a loss for variety.
Several of the rice options at Costco come from Royal in 20-pound bags: $20.99 for conventional basmati, $35.99 for organic basmati, and $22.39 for organic Sona Masoori rice. Homai offers a classic medium grain rice in a 25-pound bag for $16.99.
Keep in mind that, while Costco certainly has you taken care of when it comes to supply, you will need a practical storage solution for keeping that much rice in your pantry. You might think the original bag would be enough, but it actually makes for impractical, spillable storage. In my pantry, we have a Lifewit 25-pound Rice Dispenser that uses a push button to pour the rice. The cup even has holes in it to aid in rinsing. The best part is that, with its 25-pound capacity, it's large enough to contain an entire bag of rice from Costco.
9. Sugar
I love baking, and when the mood hits, it's always nice to have the necessary ingredients ready and waiting in the pantry. For this reason, I keep a hearty supply of sugar on hand to whip up last-minute cookies, cakes, or brownies — whatever my family may be craving. And as you might imagine, Costco has us covered in this department, too.
There are a few different options for sugar at Costco. Predictably, they all come in very large bags. For a 25-pound bag of Imperial granulated sugar, you'll pay $16.29. For a 10-pound bag of Dixie Crystals granulated sugar, you'll pay $7.59. And if you want organic, go for Kirkland Signature organic sugar at 10 pounds for $10.49, or organic brown sugar in a 7.5-pound bag for the same price. If you like to keep organic Sugar In The Raw at home, you can also stock up on that; a 6-pound supply costs $9.79.
Like with rice, you'll definitely want a storage solution that can handle the extra amount of sugar you'll have in the pantry. Typical jars aren't going to do it.
10. Salt and Pepper
Many families keep salt and pepper on the table. However, our salt and pepper tend to stay in the pantry for easy access during cooking. We pour our salt into a bamboo salt dish for serving, and we enjoy using our MANNKITCHEN Professional Grade Pepper Cannon to freshly grind black pepper for recipes. In both cases, my family tends to be very picky about the type of salt and pepper we use. Thankfully, Costco has us covered.
If you're just hoping to get pure sea salt, Kirkland Signature offers a 30-ounce shaker for $3.96. Alternatively, you can get the same product in a grinder set for $7.39. A 53-ounce box of Morton coarse kosher salt is $3.39, and for something a little bit more exciting, check out the Spice Lab's Himalayan pink salt in a 5-pound jug for $7.49. The same brand also has a salt grinder and refill set.
Costco also has plenty of options for peppercorns, whether you're looking to stick to the basics or be more adventurous. If you don't have a pepper grinder, or you simply prefer the convenience of ground pepper, Kirkland Signature has a 12.3-ounce container for $6.59. For something more coarse, you can get a 12.7-ounce container for $6.89. If you'd like to be able to grind your own pepper, there's a Kirkland Signature grinding set for $10.89.
11. Tomato paste
When my husband makes pasta with red sauce for our family, he prefers to prepare his own tomato sauce rather than using pre-made pasta sauce. One of the most important ingredients in his recipe is tomato paste. Thanks to Costco, we have quite the stockpile in our pantry.
There's only one option for tomato paste at our local Costco, and it comes from Kirkland Signature. It's a box of 12 6-ounce cans of tomato paste for $9.99, and while some families might not love having that extra supply on hand, we prepare spaghetti with red sauce frequently enough to make good use of it. In fact, knowing that we nearly always have access to this very important ingredient is a load off the mind. We've also found that, when Kirkland Signature is the only option available, the products from the store's brand tend to be exceptional. This tomato paste is no different, especially when we take the extra time to caramelize the tomato paste before adding other ingredients.
12. Crackers
Sure, crackers make a great snack for the family, but they are also super handy to have around for last-minute gatherings. To keep your emergency stash of crackers in tip-top shape, Costco has great deals on ones that you'll love to munch on.
In my house, Goldfish crackers from Pepperidge Farm are a hot commodity, and Costco stocks them in small baggies perfect for on-the-go snacking. For a 45-count of classic cheddar-flavored Goldfish, you'll pay $12.99. For an elevated cracker and cheese spread, Kellogg's has a cracker collection at Costco for $9.69 that includes several varieties to keep things interesting.
Classic Ritz crackers, meanwhile, come in a gigantic 61.6-ounce container filled with stay-fresh packs ready for any cracker set-up, for only $10.49. These buttery crackers are a mainstay at our house during the holidays, and at pretty much any other time of year, so I love having a huge box on standby for when we inevitably forget them at the grocery store.
13. Vinegar
Used for cleaning, to make salad dressing, and as an ingredient in German potato salad, vinegar is one of those essential household items. Costco has a few different types of vinegar, but the selection within each category is minimal.
For plain white vinegar, look for the Old Style brand that's packaged in six jugs of 64 fluid ounces each. For that stockpile of vinegar, you'll pay $8.49. If you'd like to keep apple cider vinegar on hand, you'll be able to get the Kirkland Signature brand in three 32-ounce bottles for $9.99. Kirkland Signature also has a balsamic vinegar available in a 1-liter bottle that sells for $14.79.
Since vinegar has several uses around the home, I love that the white vinegar comes in a set of six bottles. With that much on hand, you could even put bottles in different rooms of your home where having vinegar around might be helpful. After all, vinegar is just as important to your cleaning supplies as it is to your salad prep.
Methodology
It's no secret that Costco has an abundance of items, and so many of the dried foods are pantry staples. Still, there are some that stand above the rest. I chose the absolute best Costco pantry staples based on my personal shopping experience, and the items that my family continuously goes back for.
This article is also largely based on my family's eating habits. Items like peanut butter, for example, might be a big pantry staple for some families, but it's consumed a lot less in my house. I also considered pricing, and how far your dollar can stretch with these items. The result is a collection of pantry staples that allows for great variety in recipe preparation to create easy-to-cook meals.