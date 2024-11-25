How Long Better Than Bouillon Jarred Bouillon Lasts After Opening

Better Than Bouillon is easily one of my favorite shortcuts in the kitchen. That's because it's a concentrated broth base that you simply reconstitute with a bit of water for soups, stews, sauces, or wherever you need any type of broth. It comes in different handy varieties, like chicken, beef, vegetable (I always have a jar of the chicken in my kitchen), and more specific ones like roasted garlic. The best part is that it tastes way better than the kind of thin-tasting pre-made broth you buy in a can or a box.

A regular 8-ounce jar contains 38 one-teaspoon servings, which means it goes a long way. And unlike a box of partially used chicken broth, Better Than Bouillon has a much longer shelf life once it's been opened. That's because it contains lots of salt, which is a natural preservative. It does need to be refrigerated once it's opened, but the brand says that it'll be good for two years after the date of its manufacture in total — which is the date written on top of the jar.