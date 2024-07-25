How Long Your Store-Bought Chicken Broth Is Good After Opening

Soup recipes typically call for a lot of broth, meaning you might use entire boxes or cans of the store-bought kind. But what if you're making a pasta dish that only calls for a cup or two or some other skillet meal that only uses a few tablespoons of chicken broth — leaving you with leftovers? How long is it good for in the fridge after opening?

Advertisement

Your chicken broth (if it is still before its use-by date) is good for four to five days if refrigerated, assuming the boxed type is properly closed (meaning the cap is sealed tight). If you use the canned type, it should be transferred to an airtight container like a mason jar or other glass or plastic container with a tight-fitting lid, and it will stay good for an equal amount of time.

If you double-check your broth in the fridge and see that it's past the use-by or expiration date by a few (two or fewer) days, it should be all right to use if it smells and tastes okay. However, if it's past the expiration date by three or more days, you should likely pour it down the drain.