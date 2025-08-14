How To Use Your Costco Membership To Save Big At Restaurants
Costco members know that the warehouse chain offers plenty of perks besides offering groceries and other household essentials in bulk quantities. Apart from the basics, Costco is known for providing incredible travel discounts, cheap gas, and extended warranties on big ticket items like TVs, phones, and other digital devices. But you may not know that members can purchase restaurant gift cards in bulk to save as much as 30%.
Many of these restaurant brands are national chains such as Domino's, IHOP, Bob Evans, TGI Friday's, Krispy Kreme, and Red Lobster. Restaurant gift cards are available in different options with various markdowns. For example, Costco members can purchase a four pack of TGI Friday's gift cards (each worth $25) for $79.99 to save 20%. Members who purchase a four-pack of $15 Krispy Kreme gift cards for $44.99 will save 25%. Buying gift cards in bulk is a great strategy for saving money while also stocking up on gifts for the holidays, birthdays, or for teacher appreciation. If you're looking for a particular restaurant chain, chances are good you can find it at Costco.
Other ways to save with Costco gift cards
Beyond restaurants, Costco members can save on discounted gift cards for travel (look for deals from major airlines), gaming, theme parks, concerts, sporting events, movies, and health and wellness ventures. Members can select gift cards from name brands including Top Golf, Uber, Chicken N Pickle, Fandango, Sony PlayStation, and so much more.
Many of the gift cards are available for purchase at Costco or on the Costco website, while other gift cards are exclusively available online. Depending on the type of card you're looking for, expect to save an average of 10% to 25%. For example, members can shop reduced pricing ($89.99 to be exact) on a four-pack of $25 Xbox gift cards to save 10%. Another great deal is the Nintendo eShop gift cards, which are available in four packs of $25 or four packs of $50. Either way, members save 10% on a purchase. Costco members can score big savings (25%) by purchasing a four-pack of $25 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema gift cards for $74.99. While you're stocking up on Costco grocery items, stock up on these gift cards before they disappear.