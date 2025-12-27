The 12 Best Grocery Stores For Finding Quality Seafood

While there may be plenty of fish in the sea, it could do you some good to be picky when it comes to which ones you pick up at the grocery store. Filled with important nutrients, incorporating high-quality seafood into your diet is a great way to shake things up and increase your intake of vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids.

In today's day and age, seafood is available practically everywhere. But beware, as not all seafood is the same in terms of quality, freshness, and flavor. Eating seafood should be a great experience, but seafood from the wrong place could end up doing more harm than good. With so much variety to choose from, it can be daunting to try to find the right, high-quality seafood for you.

Taking into account the things that are important when it comes to buying seafood (flavor, freshness, sustainability, and more), we've compiled a list of the best grocery stores to buy your seafood so you don't have to worry about the wrong fish ending up on your plate.