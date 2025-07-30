13 Costco Frozen Seafood Items That Are Worth Buying, According To Customer Reviews

Kirkland Everything Seasoned Breaded Cod is perfect if you love fish but aren't in the mood to cook. One box comes with 2.5 pounds of fish, equaling roughly 12 fillets. The fillets are all pre-seasoned and breaded, so you literally just have to heat them up. It takes as little as nine minutes in the air fryer or 20 in the oven.

It's important to note that this product was revamped around 2024. The packaging was altered along with the ingredient list. While the older version contained wheat flour, the new product is officially gluten-free. This is great news for gluten-free consumers, but not everyone is on board. If you were a fan of the original product, you might not love the slight change in flavor and texture. But if you're new to the game — and looking for gluten-free products — this cod is definitely worth buying. As one couple shared on Reddit, "We really liked these. They're crunchy. Not overly salty. The pieces were thick and stayed moist. GF is a bonus for my wife. 10/10. Would buy again."

According to reviews, the cod fillets have a crispy exterior and moist, flaky texture. The breading is delightfully savory, and the fish tastes fresh. One thing to be aware of, however, is sizing. The cod pieces are somewhere in between fish nuggets and fish fillets. More specifically, the nutrition label lists one serving at 3.5 ounces. This could be ideal when served as hearty appetizers, but if cod is the main course, you may need a double portion.