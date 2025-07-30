13 Costco Frozen Seafood Items That Are Worth Buying, According To Customer Reviews
Shopping Costco's frozen seafood section is like navigating a sea of endless options. Should you splurge on that wild-caught salmon or stick with the more economical farm-raised shrimp? Both could be solid choices, but going in blind can lead to serious disappointment. So instead of playing seafood roulette and wasting hard-earned money, we've done the research to determine which frozen seafood items are actually worth buying.
We combed through customer reviews and online commentary to discover which frozen seafood products Costco shoppers consistently rave about. This deep dive revealed 13 standout items that have earned loyal followings, including shrimp, fish, scallops, and more. Customers praise these products for their texture, flavor, versatility, and overall value. What makes these finds even more appealing is that they're either exclusive to Costco or difficult to find at other major retailers. Below, we'll detail exactly what makes each seafood item so special and why customers keep coming back for more.
Kirkland Wild Argentine Red Shrimp
Costco shoppers consistently name Kirkland Wild Argentine Red Shrimp a favorite frozen seafood item. These 2-pound bags deliver wild-caught Argentine shrimp that arrive peeled, deveined, and tail-free, making prep a breeze. With 20-60 shrimp per bag, they're perfect for a large group. They come raw, which can actually be a good thing since we'd avoid buying precooked shrimp when possible. With raw shrimp, there's less risk of yielding a rubbery, over-cooked final product because, whether grilling, sautéing, or baking, you have more control over the texture.
However, what truly sets this Costco seafood item apart is the species itself. The "red" designation isn't just marketing. It refers to a specific shrimp variety known for its vibrant color, compliments of a rich diet. These shrimp run larger than typical varieties and boast a distinctly buttery flavor. As one Reddit user put it, "The red is visually appealing and [the shrimp] has lobster-esque taste and texture."
Kirkland Everything Gluten Free Seasoned Breaded Cod
Kirkland Everything Seasoned Breaded Cod is perfect if you love fish but aren't in the mood to cook. One box comes with 2.5 pounds of fish, equaling roughly 12 fillets. The fillets are all pre-seasoned and breaded, so you literally just have to heat them up. It takes as little as nine minutes in the air fryer or 20 in the oven.
It's important to note that this product was revamped around 2024. The packaging was altered along with the ingredient list. While the older version contained wheat flour, the new product is officially gluten-free. This is great news for gluten-free consumers, but not everyone is on board. If you were a fan of the original product, you might not love the slight change in flavor and texture. But if you're new to the game — and looking for gluten-free products — this cod is definitely worth buying. As one couple shared on Reddit, "We really liked these. They're crunchy. Not overly salty. The pieces were thick and stayed moist. GF is a bonus for my wife. 10/10. Would buy again."
According to reviews, the cod fillets have a crispy exterior and moist, flaky texture. The breading is delightfully savory, and the fish tastes fresh. One thing to be aware of, however, is sizing. The cod pieces are somewhere in between fish nuggets and fish fillets. More specifically, the nutrition label lists one serving at 3.5 ounces. This could be ideal when served as hearty appetizers, but if cod is the main course, you may need a double portion.
East Coast Seafood Japanese Hokkaido Scallops
East Coast Seafood Company is known for its superb scallops, and at Costco, you can find its Japanese Hokkaido scallops sold in 2-pound bags. Each bag contains 18 to 23 wild-caught Japanese scallops, with the exact count depending on size. Since they arrive raw and frozen, you have complete control over preparation. Like most frozen seafood, they do require some planning ahead (thawing takes about eight hours). But once thawed, they can be pan-seared with garlic and butter in under 10 minutes.
Costco customers gave this seafood item positive shout-outs for its texture and quality, sharing that it's consistently soft and tender and absorbs flavors beautifully. It's also versatile, so if garlic and butter aren't up your alley, experiment with other ingredients such as lemon, herbs, or red pepper flakes. Just make sure to avoid common cooking mistakes that will ruin your scallops, like trying to expedite the thawing process or drowning them in seasoning.
East Coast Seafood Cold Water Lobster Sliders
East Coast Seafood's Cold Water Lobster Sliders are a one-stop shop for an entire meal. Each package contains everything you need to make six lobster sliders: real lobster meat, brioche slider rolls, seasoning, and lobster butter. Unlike other frozen seafood items that solely require heating, the sliders demand more assembly, but that's to be expected from a seafood sandwich done right.
The preparation process involves thawing the meat, chopping it up, then sautéing everything, including the lobster butter. Toast brioche rolls in the butter, re-heat the meat until warmed through, and assemble your sliders. Feel free to drizzle extra butter on top, and since the seasoning is packaged separately, you can adjust to taste.
Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by the quality of this frozen product. The lobster meat has a nice texture and doesn't have that telltale frozen taste, while the brioche rolls have a satisfying crunch. On Reddit, an honest commenter shared, "There is definitely plenty of meat for all 6 little sliders. And the butter was good that it came with ... Definitely not as good as the real deal in Boston. BUT considering I live in Montana? It was a nice treat."
Olivia Marinated Butterfly Shrimp
Want butterfly shrimp without the culinary effort? Olivia Marinated Butterfly Shrimp is the answer. The shrimp have already been butterflied (cut open and flattened) and marinated with garlic, parsley, thyme, and oregano. Each 1-pound box contains 16 to 20 shrimp swimming in loads of flavor. The shrimp come raw, and can be barbecued, broiled, pan-fried, or baked. However, unlike many Kirkland seafood products, the bag isn't resealable, so you need to commit to cooking the whole pound or find new storage.
Fair warning: According to reviews, this Costco product is unapologetically garlicky. It's perfect for garlic and shrimp lovers alike — or for anyone looking to ward off vampires (and the occasional human). If that sounds appealing, you'll appreciate that the shells practically slide off after cooking, revealing delicate, well-textured meat. Without fighting to remove heads or tails, you can sit back and enjoy this effortless shrimp. And despite being marinated, there's no mushiness here.
Kirkland Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
Salmon lovers should definitely give Kirkland Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon a try for its rich flavor and beautiful presentation. Each 3-pound bag contains 5- to 7-ounce individually wrapped portions, making it easy to thaw when you need it. The fillets come with their skin on, which we personally love since that crispy, salty layer adds a ton of flavor. Those who aren't fans of salmon skin can always remove it after cooking.
This Costco frozen seafood product received nearly 5-star ratings across the board. For starters, you can tell that it's a wild, caught fish from the vibrant red color. The flavor is fresh without being fishy, and according to reviews, it doesn't taste like it was ever frozen. Longtime customers are hooked on this product.
One reviewer did notice a small issue. Despite being labeled as boneless, they found themselves carefully removing small pin bones from a few bites. Hopefully this was just a fluke, because this salmon is perfect for entertaining. As a Costco customer shared, "[I] recently had a dinner party and poached this whole bag of salmon with lemon slices and juice, salt, pepper, and white wine. Everyone was a big fan."
Kirkland Farm Raised Raw Tail On Shrimp
Just because seafood is farm raised doesn't mean it's not worth purchasing, and this Costco frozen seafood item is a prime example. The consensus among reviewers is that Kirkland Farm Raised Raw Shrimp is an economic, quality option. It comes in 2-pound resealable bags with 42-50 raw shrimp, a decent amount that can serve up to seven people.
The shrimp consistently earn rave reviews, and most people say they'd recommend it. One Costco reviewer summed the reason up nicely: "Farm-raised raw shrimp is a good choice for me. It has a great flavor. It is firm and they are a good size. The price is great!"
Other reviewers noted that the shrimp were well cleaned. However, while they are peeled and deveined, the tails are left on — which can actually be useful for recipes like classic shrimp cocktail, where the tail doubles as a built-in handle. Since shrimp cocktail is one of those overpriced menu items you should avoid, this product gives you the perfect opportunity to make it at home.
Kirkland Farm Raised Cooked Shrimp Tail-off
When it comes to shrimp, Costco has options, and this next one is for those who want shrimp without the work. Kirkland's Farm Raised Cooked Shrimp comes in 2-pound bags with 100-140 cooked, peeled, tail-off shrimp that are ready to eat as soon as they're thawed. Outside of thawing, they require little to no prep time, and are perfect for quick salads, bulk cooking, or when you need to feed a hungry group quickly. One Costco reviewer puts it perfectly, saying the product "makes it so easy to cook for a large crowd."
The price is also a huge plus for shoppers. As one Reddit user noted, "Is it me or has Kirkland's farm-raised shrimp made eating shrimp surprisingly affordable? $16.99 for a 2 lbs. bag (cooked, peeled, tail off) means we're eating a lot more shrimp." The bulk-buy shrimp is ideal if you're trying to get more protein in your diet or meal planning for an entire week. Protein-packed meats can be expensive, particularly seafood, but this farm-raised option allows shoppers to indulge in tasty, nutritious seafood without breaking the bank.
Kirkland Wild Caught Chilean Sea Bass
Kirkland Wild Caught Chilean Sea Bass is touted as a premium frozen fish option. Each 1.5-pound bag contains hand-trimmed, skinless, boneless fillets, portioned into 4- to 6-ounce pieces and individually packaged for convenience. The fish comes raw, so you can decide exactly how you want to prepare it.
The texture of Chilean Sea Bass sets it apart from other fish. On a Reddit thread, one user says, "It's one of the best fish imo. I would describe it as scallop-esque," continuing with their preferred cooking method, "Sear hot on both sides, treat it like a steak. It sears nicely as it's a relatively fatty fish." That fatty richness does make it easy to cook and incredibly forgiving if you're not a fish expert.
We've seen this frozen seafood cost anywhere from $46-$62, which is pricier than most other options. However, customers consistently say the quality justifies the cost. A Reddit commenter on the same thread explained that they couldn't tell the difference between this Kirkland product and fresh, restaurant-quality sea bass that "goes for $45 per 8 ounces" and "is never frozen, always packed over ice and flown in daily." Plus, given the high number of repeat customers, we imagine it's worth the price.
Farm Raised Tilapia Loin
Tilapia is known for its mild, non-fishy flavor. It's perfect for picky eaters and extremely versatile in the kitchen. While you can buy tilapia at any major retailer, this Costco product offers thick, meaty loins instead of paper-thin fillets. Costco's Kirkland Farm Raised Tilapia Loins come in 3-pound resealable bags containing individually vacuum-packed, boneless, skinless portions, ranging from 4 to 7.5 ounces.
Customers consistently rate this tilapia five stars, often mentioning it's the best frozen fish they've found and that it exceeded their expectations. One Costco reviewer was pleasantly surprised: "Much thicker and tastier than expected. Mild flavor, not fishy at all. It was juicy and tender."
The versatility of these raw tilapia loins is a huge benefit. As another satisfied Costco customer notes, "This is very good fish. Fat pieces of whitefish that cook up perfectly no matter how you choose to do it." Whether building fish tacos for Taco Tuesday or serving them as a main course with rice and veggies, these tilapia loins hold their own. And for those making seafood sammies, it'll pair well with all the best toppings to upgrade fish sandwiches.
Kirkland Breaded Panko Shrimp
There's nothing worse than biting into breaded shrimp to discover more coating than actual seafood. Luckily, the majority of customer reviews claim that Kirkland's version gets the balance just right. This 2.5-pound box contains 40 to 50 farm-raised shrimp with no sauce included, meaning all that weight is pure panko shrimp.
According to consumers, the shrimp are decently sized and super convenient. As one Costco reviewer notes, these are "Large shrimp with crispy breading, super easy just to throw them in the oven and they're done, no prep involved." The quality has also impressed diners, with one Reddit user sharing that they "came out better than most shrimp appetizers from a standard restaurant." Another customer praised the box for having "lots of shrimp with the perfect amount of breading!"
Savvy shoppers frequently mentioned stocking up when this product goes on sale. But even at regular retail prices, the combination of generously sized shrimp, easy baking, and restaurant-quality results makes this Costco frozen seafood item worth buying.
Kirkland Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi
These 3-pound bags contain center-cut portions of wild-caught mahi-mahi. It's a great medium intensity fish that's heartier than tilapia but lighter than salmon. Each fillet weighs 4-8 ounces and is boneless, skinless, and individually sealed. The bag comes with a disclaimer that you may still encounter bones. While you should always be cautious, reviewers didn't report having any issues in this regard. Instead, they fully enjoyed the texture, which hits that sweet spot between firm and tender — with moist meat to boot. Although some shoppers find the product slightly expensive, they say it's worth the cost if you're a mahi-mahi fan.
On a Reddit thread asking about the best Costco fish, one shopper replied, "I pretty much only get the frozen mahi-mahi now. It's awesome for tacos." Fellow fans chimed in, recommending blackening the fillets and pairing them with mango salsa for the full taco experience. And if you're craving tacos but don't like dirtying dishes, we suggest trying a fast and easy approach to one-pan fish tacos.
Kirkland Wild Caught Alaska Pacific Cod
Two frozen cod products made the cut for this piece. While Kirkland's Everything Seasoned Breaded Cod is already prepped and cooked, the brand's Wild Caught Alaska Pacific Cod is the polar opposite. This 2-pound bag contains hand-trimmed, boneless, skinless portions ranging from 5-8 ounces. They come raw and unseasoned, so you have complete creative control.
When shopping for frozen seafood at Costco, you'll come across several types of cod. Pay attention to the labels since not all Costco cod is created equal. The general consensus is that the Alaska Pacific variety is worth buying for its reliability and versatility. As a Reddit user shares, "I like the Pacific cod that is individually wrapped with no batter. Never had a problem with several bags of it."
Cod's mild flavor means it works well in anything from beer-battered fish sticks to herb-crusted fish steaks. Cod is also a popular choice for fish and chips since it has a pleasantly neutral taste. Another Reddit user praised the Costco product and shared their preferred cooking method: "There are several frozen fish packages at Costco. The Pacific cod is very good. I thaw the packet in cold water, then bake it with buttered cracker crumbs, Boston Scrod style."
Methodology
To determine which Costco frozen seafood items are worth buying, we turned to customer reviews and online commentary. We looked at customer reviews across platforms specifically selling Costco products, like Costco.com and Instacart. We also looked at social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok as well as food blogs and Reddit. We kept our eyes peeled for items that consistently received high ratings and positive shout-outs.
For each frozen seafood item, we needed more than simply a high star rating. We needed to know exactly what makes the product worth buying. We read a wide breadth of reviews to find a general consensus, and ultimately understand what made each item a winner, whether that be flavor, texture, quality, versatility, or overall value.