18 Toppings That Will Upgrade Your Fish Sandwich

Chimichurri is typically used on grilled meat, but once you add it to your fish sandwiches, you'll wonder why you haven't been doing it all along. This herbaceous sauce hails from Argentina and Uruguay and is made with parsley, garlic, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. One of the reasons it's so special is because none of the ingredients are cooked. Instead, they're chopped just finely enough to blend together while still maintaining their bold flavors.

Although you'll find store-bought varieties of chimichurri, this is one of the sauces chefs recommend making at home because of its fresh flavor. And honestly, the fresher, the better with this spread since you want to taste the full raw flavor of the herbs and garlic. Combine the basic ingredients and consider adding extras like oregano and red chili flakes.

Make sure to leave the ingredients somewhat chunky — not puréed into a pulp. You want to get a proper bite as you sink your teeth into the fish sandwich. Since it is an oilier spread, consider using a crusty ciabatta or a crunchy baguette to soak up all the yummy juices while keeping everything intact. Thanks to the rich oil and flavors, we also suggest pairing chimichurri with pan-fried or seared lighter fish like halibut.