18 Toppings That Will Upgrade Your Fish Sandwich
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The classic fish sandwich typically features a fish filet that is either fried or grilled and nestled between two slices of bread. Add some crisp lettuce, tartar sauce, and perhaps a few pickle slices, and you've got the standard sandwich found at most restaurants and home kitchens. While there's nothing wrong with this tried-and-true staple, your taste buds might be craving something new. Luckily, there's a whole sea of possibilities out there.
In this article, we'll dive deep into toppings that can elevate your fish sandwich experience. Think zesty condiments that pack serious flavor, fresh veggies that add crunch and color, and unexpected fillings that provide a satisfying texture. There are creative toppings to complement all types of fish sandwiches, from breaded white fish to grilled salmon and beyond. Read on to find toppings that tickle your fancy, and don't be afraid to mix and match to create your ideal sandwich.
Pineapple
Pineapple gives your fish sandwiches a tasty tropical twist. The fruit's natural acidity cuts through the richness of fried fish, while the sweetness balances the savory notes of seafood. Pineapple also contains bromelain, a powerful enzyme that helps break down proteins, making your fish sandwich easier to digest. Plus, pineapple is far more versatile than people realize.
Pineapple can be prepared in multiple ways to suit your sandwich style. Mix diced pineapple into coleslaw for a subtle sweetness, or create a fresh pineapple salsa with red onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. For a gourmet edge, grill or roast pineapple rings until caramelized before adding them to a mahi-mahi or swordfish burger. If you prefer a Hawaiian-inspired recipe, combine pineapple with teriyaki-glazed fish on a toasted Hawaiian roll. Pineapple also works well with stronger fish like salmon and tuna and a variety of bread from brioche buns to sandwich rolls.
Coleslaw
Coleslaw is one of the most popular fish sandwich toppings — and for good reason. It's the perfect trifecta of appearance, flavor, and texture. The vibrant colors turn a bland fish sandwich into an Instagram-worthy meal. It's refreshingly light and crunchy and has a subtle tang that helps break up heavier fish flavors.
But the best part? This topping is highly customizable. Green cabbage offers classic, milder flavors while purple cabbage has sweeter, earthier notes. But why limit yourself? Use a combination of the two and add shredded carrots for even more color. Meanwhile, diced apples can give your coleslaw a sweeter edge and parsley brings a bright herbal element. Whether you choose a creamy slaw or a vinegar-based one, it'll only enhance your fish sandwich. And if you're looking for inspiration, check out some of these tasty and surprising coleslaw ingredients.
Fresh greens
When looking at our ranking of the highest and lowest quality fast-food fish sandwiches, you'll notice they all have one thing in common: They contain very little — if any — greens. Those that do contain greens solely use lettuce. But if you're someone who likes adding color and nutrition to everything you eat, it's time to branch out. Fish sandwiches can handle more complexity, so don't be afraid to add arugula, watercress, or spinach. These greens work particularly well with grilled fish like salmon or white fish where the subtle bitterness balances the natural oils.
Fresh greens don't just pack vitamins and minerals, they can add an interesting textual element. Classic butter lettuce offers a soft base that pairs well with deep-fried filets — but don't overlook less common toppings like radicchio or endives. While they aren't always green, they're still part of the salad family. Their intense bitterness and extra crunchy nature adds a nice contrast to soft bread. If you want even more moisture, consider tossing your greens in a light vinaigrette or lemon juice before sprinkling them over your fish.
Cheese
For some, the idea of cheese on fish sparks serious controversy. However, don't knock it till you try it. While we're not melting cheddar cheese over grilled salmon anytime soon, the right combination of fish and cheese can be absolutely delicious. After all, cheese puts that mouthwatering "melt" in tuna melts. But if we're talking fish filet sandwiches, you'll need to consider the pairing more carefully. Personally, we recommend adding cheese to breaded or battered fish. The creaminess of cheese tends to complement crunchy fish far better than sautéed or baked filets.
There are many things you don't know about McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, including the fact that this sandwich uses just a half-slice of American cheese to maintain a balance of flavors. When using American cheese, we'd also keep it simple with just a half or full slice to not overpower the sandwich. However, you can experiment with plenty of other types of cheese, including gouda or mild cheddar. And pimento cheese, a Southern spread made from shredded sharp cheddar, mayonnaise, and sweet pimento peppers, offers a gooey flavorful bite. But whichever cheese you choose, add it while the fish is still hot so it'll seamlessly melt into the filet.
Sriracha mayo
With sriracha mayo, you have the best of both worlds: rich creaminess and a flavorful kick. Sriracha mayo also has that moreish quality, and since the velvety mayonnaise base tempers sriracha's signature heat, you can handle much more than your average hot sauce. Plus, it works well on almost all types of fish. Enjoy it on the classic beer-battered cod, drizzle it over a salmon burger, or add to a sophisticated grilled ahi tuna sandwich.
Although you can buy sriracha mayo at almost any major store, making your own is super easy and allows you to customize the flavor. Standard recipes use ½ cup of mayonnaise for every 2 tablespoons of sriracha sauce — but feel free to adjust the ratio to your heat preference. Elevate it further with additions like lemon juice, ground black pepper, or diced pickles. For maximum flavor, spread it generously on both sides of a toasted bun.
Chimichurri
Chimichurri is typically used on grilled meat, but once you add it to your fish sandwiches, you'll wonder why you haven't been doing it all along. This herbaceous sauce hails from Argentina and Uruguay and is made with parsley, garlic, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. One of the reasons it's so special is because none of the ingredients are cooked. Instead, they're chopped just finely enough to blend together while still maintaining their bold flavors.
Although you'll find store-bought varieties of chimichurri, this is one of the sauces chefs recommend making at home because of its fresh flavor. And honestly, the fresher, the better with this spread since you want to taste the full raw flavor of the herbs and garlic. Combine the basic ingredients and consider adding extras like oregano and red chili flakes.
Make sure to leave the ingredients somewhat chunky — not puréed into a pulp. You want to get a proper bite as you sink your teeth into the fish sandwich. Since it is an oilier spread, consider using a crusty ciabatta or a crunchy baguette to soak up all the yummy juices while keeping everything intact. Thanks to the rich oil and flavors, we also suggest pairing chimichurri with pan-fried or seared lighter fish like halibut.
Gochujang
Gochujang is a fermented Korean chili paste with an entirely unique flavor. It's not so much a hot sauce as it is a multidimensional spread that manages to be sweet, spicy, and umami all at once. Gochujang is ubiquitous in Korean cuisine, and it's becoming more popular in Western circles, with people adding this spicy condiment to everything from breakfast burritos to mac and cheese and, now, fish sandwiches.
This Korean paste is definitely a departure from the traditional tartar sauce. To sample the sauce in its purest form, spread a very thin layer on your bread. A little bit goes a long way, so start small and adjust to taste. To soften the flavors of gochujang and create a more spreadable consistency, cut it with mayo or unsweetened Greek yogurt. And if you're looking for additional Korean-inspired toppings, combine the sauce with cooling cucumber slices or pickled radishes.
Mango salsa
Salsa isn't solely for tacos. It works beautifully on sandwiches, and when it comes to fish, a fresh mango salsa is the way to go. The sweet fruit provides a nice counterpoint to the savory meat, while the acidity cuts through richness, especially in fried fish. For a simple recipe, chop ripe mango and mix it with red onion, garlic, cilantro, salt, and lime. Craving spice? Add diced jalapeños or a dash of cayenne.
Mango salsa provides a nice chunkiness. Paired with a buttery, flaky fish, you get a satisfying melt-in-your-mouth texture. However, this salsa complements a wide variety of fish, from crispy, breaded cod to blackened tilapia and simple fish burgers. And while mango salsa can stand alone, it doesn't have to. Add extras like avocado and shredded purple cabbage to recreate fish tacos in sandwich form. Not only is this combo delicious, but it creates a colorful presentation.
Aioli
There's a common misconception that aioli is a mayo-based condiment. If you've typically held this belief, you're probably wondering... what exactly is aioli? The name itself is a portmanteau derived from the Occitan words ai (garlic) and oli (oil). While this simple spread is traditionally made of solely these two ingredients, many recipes include lemon or egg yolk. And when making aioli for sandwiches, you can keep it simple or add these extras — both versions shine alongside fish.
When sticking to traditional aioli recipes, we recommend pairing it with grilled or pan-fried fish. Keep it simple with high-quality ingredients like fresh arugula and ciabatta bread. If you're disappointed by the lack of mayo in aioli, we have good news: You can always add it. It's your sandwich after all, and a mayo aioli is particularly satisfying on crispy, breaded fish or as the dressing for a coleslaw topping.
Ketchup
Ketchup might not be the most gourmet ingredient on this list, but it shouldn't be overlooked as a fish sandwich topping. Sometimes, we crave that sweet, familiar flavor — and paired with deep-fried fish, it takes us back to fish stick days. As such, ketchup is a popular condiment choice among kids. You can even put those fish sticks straight into a sandwich, drizzling it with plenty of ketchup, of course.
Ketchup is a natural choice for breaded fish or fish burgers. Add American cheese and pickles, and you have yourself a super kid-friendly meal that is equally loved by adults. Alternatively, mix ketchup with sriracha for a spicy upgrade or honey for a sweeter edge. For a more sophisticated condiment, combine ketchup with Worcestershire sauce and horseradish for a cocktail-esque flavor. However, when spreading ketchup over grilled fish, we suggest using it sparingly to complement rather than overwhelm the fish flavor.
Remoulade
Remoulade has a satisfyingly creamy mayonnaise base and a complex flavor profile. It's far more nuanced than your standard tartar sauce, with a pronounced, herbal freshness and a zesty kick. Depending on the recipe, you'll also pick up on savory ingredients like mustard, capers, pickles, and Cajun or Creole seasonings. While this sauce originally hails from France, many variants have emerged. You can always make your own or purchase Louisiana Fish Fry Remoulade Sauce online to sample those Southern flavors.
Remoulade may sound fancy, but it can just as easily pair with Dungeness crab cake sliders as it can with po'boys and fish stick sandwiches. Thanks to its thicker consistency, it won't make your sandwich soggy, either. Feel free to spread a generous layer in a toasted bun, allowing the remoulade to soak into the bread and complement the fish.
Harissa
Harissa, the fiery North African chili paste, brings a captivating blend of sweet, spicy, and smoky notes to fish sandwiches. This complex condiment is available at stores like Trader Joe's or can be homemade. Curious about what flavor to expect? Just take a look at common ingredients: dry red chilies, roasted red peppers, tomato paste, olive oil, garlic, and spices.
Harissa provides a bold flavor on its own, but you could also consider pairing it with cooling aïoli or mayonnaise to balance the heat and acidity. Alternatively, add it to fish seasoned with za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice that creates a wonderful synergy with harissa's smoky and earthly notes. Harissa works equally well with light fish as it does with fattier options like salmon and mackerel. Simply spread a thin layer of harissa on toasted bread, followed by a dollop of aïoli and an extra sprinkle of za'atar.
Sour cream
Do you enjoy creamy condiments, but find tartar sauce too tangy and mayo too intense? Sour cream offers a nice middle ground, bringing a luxurious creaminess without overpowering the flavors of your fish. Plus, it's a miracle worker for drier fish, particularly those that have been fried or baked, by contributing significant moisture and enhancing the flavor. Plus, if your fish is particularly briny, sour cream helps neutralize the saltiness.
Whether you're working with flakey cod, crispy tilapia, or a hearty salmon, sour cream is the perfect upgrade to your fish sandwich. A thin layer is all you need. However, we recommend pairing it with additional toppings like pico de gallo. The fresh chunky salsa adds a burst of acidity to balance the creaminess. And a light drizzle of lime juice and a sprinkle of cilantro contributes even more brightness.
Tahini
Tahini isn't just an ingredient in hummus. It's a standalone condiment that deserves a place in your fish sandwich repertoire. This sesame seed paste offers a rich nutty creaminess with slightly bitter and pleasantly earthy notes. Tahini's texture and taste is unlike any other toppings on this list, so if you're looking for an unexpected condiment to wow your guests, this is the answer.
Straight from the jar, tahini can be dense. We recommend cutting it with a splash of olive oil, lemon juice, yogurt, or water, to achieve an easily spreadable consistency. For a savory flair, add a clove of minced garlic and a pinch of salt. And if you want to embrace those Mediterranean flavors, consider extra toppings like sliced cucumber, red onions, and a sprinkle of fresh herbs. Serve it on pita or a crusty, whole-grain roll to complete the dish.
Hot honey
Craving something spicy and sweet? Hot honey is the answer. This buzzy condiment offers a sticky sweetness and peppery kick that balances seafood's salty, savory notes. This condiment won't be hard to find since Mike's Hot Honey is everywhere now. If you prefer homemade flavors, creating your own hot honey couldn't be simpler. Warm 1 cup of honey with 3 tablespoons crushed red pepper, cool and strain the mixture, then add a teaspoon or 2 of apple cider vinegar.
Once you've got your honey, there are several ways to incorporate this liquid gold in fish sandwiches. We suggest using hot honey on crunchy fish preparations like beer-battered cod or cornmeal-crusted catfish. Add it to your fish batter then drizzle more on top for an intense sweet-and-spicy flavor. Pair it with cooling coleslaw to tame the fire and provide a textural contrast.
Pickled veggies
Dill pickles are nothing new on fish sandwiches, but if you want to branch out, there are plenty of other pickled veggie contenders. Try vibrant pink pickled onions for a sharp tang and visual appeal, or crunchy yellow daikon radishes for a refreshing bite. Meanwhile, pickled jalapeños bring a welcomed heat for those spicy food lovers and pickled fennel adds an anise-like crunch. For maximum impact, combine several pickled elements to create a beautiful rainbow.
These fermented flavor bombs bring more than just taste and texture; they're packed with healthy probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. If you're aiming to improve your gut health, opt for pickles that are fermented in salt rather than vinegar, which are found in the refrigerated section of your grocery store. And if you prefer warmer foods, experiment with grilling your pickles before adding them to your fish sandwiches.
Avocado
Avocado is basically nature's butter, adding a silky smooth texture and subtle nuttiness to dishes. Thanks to its mild flavor, avocado goes well with a wide variety of fish, from delicate flounder to oily salmon. Avocado also adds a vibrant pop of color. To enhance the photogenic appeal of your meal, simply add a few slices of carefully placed avocado.
The key to flavorful avocados is understanding how to pick out the best ones at the grocery store. Keep your eyes out for color and texture, remembering that avocados darken and soften as they ripen. When perfectly ripe, all you need is a few slices atop your sandwich. You could also chop it into chunks and mix it into a salsa or coleslaw or make a guacamole spread. However you slice it, an avocado topping works beautifully alongside sliced jalapeños and crunchy veggies.
Fresh herbs
Fresh herbs are the cherry atop a well-crafted fish sandwich. Regardless of what other toppings you use, there's bound to be an herb that can enhance those flavors and add a burst of freshness. Chopped cilantro brings a citrusy zest, parsley adds clean, peppery notes, and dill contributes a unique anise flavor. Unlike dry herbs, fresh herbs function as an ingredient and a beautiful garnish. But the best part? This topping requires zero cooking skills; just a quick rinse and chop before sprinkling it over your filet.
When adding herbs, consider the combination of toppings and condiments, and don't be afraid to experiment. Herbs are low-commitment, high-reward ingredients that can easily upgrade any fish sandwich. A dollop of tartar sauce with dill creates a classic pairing while a grilled salmon sandwich benefits from lime aïoli and a handful of fresh parsley. For a banh-mi-inspired masterpiece, layer crispy fried fish with cucumber spears, pickled carrots, jalapeños, and a generous handful of mint and cilantro on a crusty baguette.