12 Cooking Mistakes That Will Ruin Your Scallops, According To Chefs

Whether for an appetizer or light dinner, scallops can make any course feel a little more elegant. Slightly sweet, tender, and quick to cook –– as long as you can make them right –– serving up scallops is an easy way to impress your friends and family.

Like oysters and mussels, the scallops we eat and love are bivalve mollusks, and are actually adductor muscles, joining together both halves of the sea creatures' shells and allowing them to literally swim underwater. Not only tasty, the pearly muscle is packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and B vitamins.

If you have the luxury of buying fresh scallops, you'll notice they're sold under a unique 10 to 20 pricing system, referring to an approximate range of shucked scallops you'll get per pound. The smaller the number, the bigger and meatier the scallops you'll receive. While not the highest-priced seafood, you might still wonder why scallops are so expensive, and you'll definitely want some preparation tips before spending your money on them. From buying to preparing them, we've consulted a group of chefs to elaborate on how to get the most out of these delicate bivalves. Our experts dive into the mistakes to avoid while offering tips for cooking scallops, including chefs Alfredo Nogueira from New Orleans' Cane & Table, Tim Lu from Denver's Noisette, Andy Bruch from Denver's Point Easy, and Andy McLeod from Charleston's Fleet Landing.