What Kind Of Fish Is Even In UK Fish And Chips?
British cuisine has something of a reputation for blandness, regularly finding itself the target of jokes at its expense. (Something about how Brits eat like the Blitz never ended, or how Britain conquered the world for spices, then decided it didn't like any of them.) And some U.K. food reviews from Keith Lee and others have also riled up the Brits. But fish and chips, arguably the most famous British dish of them all, has mostly been spared the ire directed at, say, beans on toast — although that dish has its defenders, too.
After all, what's not to like? Not only does it involve chips — not quite the same as fries, but certainly an unproblematic fave if ever there was one. Plus there's something irresistible about a nicely battered and perfectly fried piece of fish, preferably served with malt vinegar or tangy tartar sauce. But what kind of fish is most commonly used for the dish in the United Kingdom? The go-to option will usually be some kind of white fish, with a mild flavor and flaky texture that make it ideal for frying. The goal is not to overwhelm your palate with fishy flavor, but to complement the batter or breading as well as whatever condiments you use.
The two most common choices are cod, which is pleasantly neutral, or haddock, which is sweeter and more flavorful. Depending on where in the U.K. you are, you may find other options, too: whiting in some areas of Scotland or Northern Ireland, for example, or skate in parts of England. Sometimes, you can also find alternatives such as plaice.
How are fish and chips served in the United Kingdom?
Once the fish is chosen, the actual process of preparing the dish can commence. The fish will be cut into fillets (so don't worry if you'd rather not see what looks like a whole fish on your plate at lunch), then dredged in some kind of batter. Precisely what's in that batter depends on who's making it.
Some places use a combination of water and flour, in addition to a bit of baking soda. You can also add club soda to your fried fish batter to make it light and airy. Others will use beer instead of water as it gives the batter a delicate texture, a robust flavor, and a deeper, more enticing color. In any case, most places will also use some seasoning in the batter, including salt and pepper.
From there, the fish is dipped in the fry oil (sometimes beef dripping or tallow, but commonly vegetable oil) and kept there until golden brown and lovely. The most common side (apart from the chips, obviously) is mushy peas: an electric green not-quite-puree that's often served in a cute little ramekin. Many people also add salt and vinegar to the finished dish. From there, you can enjoy — but just be careful about using your hands when eating fish and chips.