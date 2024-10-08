Are British Chips Actually Different From Fries?

One of the main differences between British chips and American fries is the type of potato most commonly used to make each. The best potatoes for chips are Desiree, King Edwards, and Maris Pipers, which tend toward waxiness and have just the right amount of starch to crisp up nicely in the oil. However, for french fries, makers are advised to stay away from waxy potatoes and instead focus solely on high starch types, the best being the russet (also known as Idaho).

There is also the preparation and the desired texture. Chips are known for their crispy exterior and creamy, soft interior; they really have to have those two characteristics in order to be authentic. Because they're thicker than American fries, chips should be boiled in not just water, but vinegar as well. They might also be frozen overnight to achieve their ideal texture.

The American French fry, on the other hand, because it's much thinner, has less of an emphasis on what's going on inside, and more on the crispiness outside. When making fries at home, you can absolutely put them, prepared but uncooked, in the fridge for about half an hour before dropping them in the fryer (as well as giving them a soak for at least 30 minutes), but there is no need for them to hit the freezer.