Add Club Soda To Your Fried Fish Batter And Thank Us Later

There is more to fried fish than just an airy batter, though, and we've got some advice to make sure yours turns out great every time. It all starts with the temperature of the oil. Did you know your oil can actually be too hot? Foods fry best around 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit; any hotter (and combined with fish that isn't completely dry), and you could get major oil splatter, which is not only messy, it's unsafe. (Remember, there are ways to check your oil temperature without a thermometer.)

Dropping too many pieces of battered fish into the oil is a big no-no, too. When the oil is overcrowded it drops the temperature too low, leaving you with soggy batter and potentially undercooked protein. The key is to have your cooking space all set up before you start to fry, so you can work quickly in batches.

Finally, it's best if you don't add a lot of salt in the batter (though you may add salt and pepper directly on the fish, under the batter). This is because salt changes the frying oil, making it darker, changing its flavor, and actually causing it to break down. So hit your fish with a sprinkle of salt directly after you pull it from the fryer.