Should You Really Never Eat British Fish And Chips With Your Hands?

Fish and chips is as British as it gets when it comes to cuisine. While my fellow Americans are likely to join me in calling the dish fish and french fries, we are all well aware of the British standby and what it means to the folks living across the pond.

However, similar to countless other cuisines, how you choose to eat it is something that some take seriously. While forks and chopsticks are commonly ways to eat food, there are foods that do and don't lend themselves to being a finger food, some argue. Being used to how commonplace it is in the U.S. for apps, fries, and other breaded foods, one American woman committed what was (unbeknownst to her) the grand error of posting a video of herself enjoying some fish and chips ... without any utensils.

This debate drew eyeballs from many who weren't aware there was a proper way to eat fish and chips, as they do in the United Kingdom. Brits often down this takeaway dish with a wooden "chip" fork, but despite the controversy, the better rule is to eat the food however you see fit, for, as long as you have a napkin, this is not a dish where using your hands presents much of an issue.