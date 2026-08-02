7 Absolute Best Kroger Branded Snacks And 5 You Should Ditch

I've been shopping at Kroger for a long time and consider myself privy to just about every secret Kroger shopper needs to know. One of those secrets includes making full use of its extensive store-branded options — whether it's Private Selection, Simple Truth, or even its plain ole Kroger brand, it's often easy to find affordably priced food at this Cincinnati-born mart that (usually) tastes pretty great.

Still, though many great Kroger-branded foods exist, its snack offerings can sometimes be hit or miss. In the upcoming post, I've set out to grab every seemingly delicious Kroger-branded snack I could find in an effort to offer my pure, unadulterated opinion on each. From crunchy chips to energy bars and everything in between, I'm exploring taste, texture, pricing, and more to get you an all-around detailed account of which snacks are worth the buy and which are not.

Please bear in mind that the Kroger-branded snacks sampled here represent the prices and availability at my local Pick 'n Save, which is a store that is part of Kroger's Family of Companies. As always, the details mentioned in the article are subject to change. With that, let's dive into the seven best Kroger snacks you should get and the five you should ditch.