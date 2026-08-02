7 Absolute Best Kroger Branded Snacks And 5 You Should Ditch
I've been shopping at Kroger for a long time and consider myself privy to just about every secret Kroger shopper needs to know. One of those secrets includes making full use of its extensive store-branded options — whether it's Private Selection, Simple Truth, or even its plain ole Kroger brand, it's often easy to find affordably priced food at this Cincinnati-born mart that (usually) tastes pretty great.
Still, though many great Kroger-branded foods exist, its snack offerings can sometimes be hit or miss. In the upcoming post, I've set out to grab every seemingly delicious Kroger-branded snack I could find in an effort to offer my pure, unadulterated opinion on each. From crunchy chips to energy bars and everything in between, I'm exploring taste, texture, pricing, and more to get you an all-around detailed account of which snacks are worth the buy and which are not.
Please bear in mind that the Kroger-branded snacks sampled here represent the prices and availability at my local Pick 'n Save, which is a store that is part of Kroger's Family of Companies. As always, the details mentioned in the article are subject to change. With that, let's dive into the seven best Kroger snacks you should get and the five you should ditch.
Worst: Simple Truth Protein Zesty Ranch Crisp Crackers
I thought Simple Truth Protein Zesty Ranch Crisp Crackers would be good; I really did. And in some ways they were — kinda. Simple Truth Protein Zesty Ranch Crisp Crackers are made primarily from soy protein and corn fiber and are marketed as a high-fiber, high-protein, and low-calorie snack. As if that weren't enough, these Kroger-branded bites are also low-carb — there's only 10 grams of carbohydrates per 35 crackers. It was priced at $3.37 at my local Pick 'n Save on sale, though the original price was $4.99 for only 4.25 ounces.
Simple Truth Protein Zesty Ranch Crisp Crackers don't fail in terms of flavor, but their poor texture means you should think twice before throwing them in your cart. They've got all the zesty flavor you'd expect from a ranch-flavored snack, but after crunching down on the crisp itself, Simple Truth Protein Zesty Ranch Crisp Crackers practically disintegrated in my mouth. What was left was a slimy, gritty residue that almost made me gag everything back up.
I don't know about you, but for me, texture can make or break a snack, even when it technically tastes good. Thus, the gritty consistency of Simple Truth Protein Zesty Ranch Crisp Crackers ruins their appeal — the box will definitely remain on the shelf the next time I shop Kroger.
Best: Kroger No-Sugar Added Assorted Strawberry and Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches
Okay, so Kroger No-Sugar Added Assorted Strawberry and Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches are tricky to critique, but hear me out. If you are a parent or care for a child in any way, you know how amazing applesauce pouches can be. They are convenient for on-the-go snacks and the screw on tops are perfect for containing messes. Kroger No Sugar Added Assorted Strawberry and Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches come 12 in a pack for only $6.99, which is pretty impressive considering that its brand-name competitor, GoGo squeeZ, runs $9.28 for 12 pouches at the same store. These Kroger-branded applesauce pouches come in two flavors, strawberry and cinnamon, though I've seen the plain version available for the same price and count as well.
Kroger No Sugar Added Assorted Strawberry and Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches have all the great benefits of its name-brand competitors, though I have to be honest and say that only one flavor truly stands out. Sorry to say, the strawberry flavor tastes a little weird to me, though kids may still enjoy it, especially if they're already accustomed to eating plain unsweetened applesauce. The cinnamon version of Kroger's Applesauce Pouches, though, is wildly good -– I had to double-check the label to make sure there really wasn't any sugar in it. It was plenty sweet, perfectly spiced, and, even better, contained no artificial sweeteners. Yum!
Worst: Simple Truth Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds
I thought Simple Truth Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds would be one of my favorite picks of the bunch; I love dark chocolate and have had a number of great experiences with Simple Truth snacks in my lifetime. Sadly, they didn't quite pan out, though they certainly look the part. These almonds are huge and come coated with a beautifully glossy dark chocolate exterior. This seemingly decadent snack has 10 grams of sugar per eight almonds, and costs only $4.49 on sale at the time of publication for a bag of 6 ounces, with an original price of $4.99.
So where does the problem with Simple Truth Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds lie? Despite being non-GMO and sodium-free, Simple Truth Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds fall flat in terms of flavor. There's no complexity or richness to the chocolate, and it has a strong, stale, almond-y finish. I suppose if there's nothing else to munch on and you happen to catch them on sale, Simple Truth Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds might work as an okay snack. Still, with so many other high-quality chocolate picks on the market, I think it best to leave this otherwise promising pick off of your next shopping list.
Best: Simple Truth Fig and Thyme Crisp Crackers
Maybe it's just me, but a box of Simple Truth Fig and Thyme Crisp Crackers isn't a snack that seems like it would taste good. These tiny bread-slice-shaped crackers contain figs and are seasoned with thyme, which, to me, doesn't sound at all appetizing, especially for $4.99 per 5.3-ounce box. Interestingly enough, Simple Truth Fig and Thyme Crisp Crackers actually offer pleasant, well-balanced flavor — the figgy sweetness melds with the herbal notes of thyme in a way so harmonious that I was left surprised.
Simple Truth Fig and Thyme Crisp Crackers are very crunchy, yet still manage to please the palate. The crackers contain only 5 grams of added sugar and 120 calories per 10 crackers, which I feel is an added bonus. The crackers also contain buttermilk as the first ingredient, along with flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, and millet, making them perfect for those wishing to indulge in a quick, healthier snack without too much added sugar.
Of course, Simple Truth Fig and Thyme Crisp Crackers won't be for everyone, and I probably wouldn't buy them again, only because crackers aren't really my thing anyway. Still, for snackers looking for something tasty, unique, and somewhat nutritious to munch on, I highly recommend giving Simple Truth Fig and Thyme Crisp Crackers a try.
Best: Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bar
I like Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bars, but not for the reasons you may think. Though I've transcended my former health bar era, I used to love them. As such, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find inexpensive, good-for-you energy bars. Thankfully, Kroger's Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bars provide all the quality and affordability you need, without sacrificing flavor in the process.
Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bars cost $7.99 at the time of publication for 12 bars, which is a steal compared to other, more popular brands. Clif Bars, for example, run $6.99 for only five bars at the same store, so $7.99 really isn't that bad! Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bars are huge and contain 6 grams of sugar, 150 calories, 2 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fat per bar. Flavor-wise, expect a figgy, semi-sweet flavor profile — they are remarkably soft and don't have that annoyingly crunchy, gritty, or gummy texture similar snacks tend to have.
Ultimately, I recommend Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bars for people who are looking for a healthier alternative to classic sugar-laden chewy granola bars or are simply tired of breaking the bank for a brand name. Still, if you aren't accustomed to the flavor of traditional store-bought energy bars, be warned; they don't have the sweetness of classic granola bars, so keep that in mind.
Worst: Private Selection Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles
Private Selection Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles are another Kroger-branded snack I thought I'd fall head over heels for — unfortunately, this seemingly decadent treat turned out to be a flat and boring rendition of one of my favorite indulgences. As I mentioned earlier, I'm a lover of all things dark chocolate, and as such, I tend to be critical of anything that isn't high-quality chocolate. I love it for its deep, rich, smooth flavor, and Private Selection Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles simply don't measure up.
Are they okay? I guess — I mean, they are chocolate, after all. Still, I found Private Selection Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles slightly bitter and a tad too sweet. Also, despite what the brand advertises, there was little to no sea salt flavor — that's a shame, because I do believe it would've helped enhance the flavor. As far as the inner truffle goes, expect it to be thick and rich yet still lacking in both complexity and flavor.
A bag of Private Selection Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles is priced at $5.49, which I personally won't pay for dark chocolate this boring. I should also mention that only two of these truffles will add 10 grams of added sugar along with 150 calories to your diet — if you ask me, this snack simply isn't worth it.
Best: Simple Truth Sunflower Butter Filled Pretzels
Simple Truth Sunflower Butter Filled Pretzels are a unique purchase, and I'm so glad I decided to give them a try. Though I don't think this Kroger-branded snack will satisfy all taste buds, for $9.49 per 24 ounces, they pack awesome flavor for great value. The sunflower butter is creamy and tastes like a much less sweet version of peanut butter — the pretzel outer shell is salty and crunchy, offering the perfect contrast against the sunflower butter flavor.
I do want to be transparent here and say I'm not big on sweet treats — as such, the lack of sweetness in Simple Truth Sunflower Butter Filled Pretzels doesn't bother me. That said, if you're accustomed to sugary snacks or prefer the flavor of traditional peanut butter-filled treats, it's possible that these sunflower butter-filled pretzels will irk you. Though full of creamy goodness, the snack trends more salty than it does sweet, which could prove a potential turn-off to some.
All in all, I highly recommend Simple Truth Sunflower Butter Filled Pretzels to anyone looking for a satiating snack — containing 150 calories, 1 gram of sugar, 8 grams of fat, and 4 grams of protein, I consider this snack is an awesomely unique treat.
Worst: Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Mango Strips
I've sampled snacks like Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Mango Strips before, and I have to say, this Kroger-branded version of healthy fruit snacks isn't my fave. It isn't that it tastes bad — it's actually quite good. The flavor is mango-forward and is enhanced with a kiss of strawberry sweetened with natural fruit juice and puree.
My issue with the snack isn't how it tastes, but rather, the amount you get for the price advertised. Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Mango Strips are tiny — and I mean teeny tiny. They also aren't as thick as some of the other similar organic fruit snacks I've tried. For only eight strips, you'll pay $4.59, which to me is robbery, especially if your kids tend to inhale them the way mine do. Back in 2025, I taste-tested 10 Sam's Club snacks and found its Member's Mark Organic Fruit Twists to be way better value. Sure, you'll pay a little over $10 for them as of the time of publication, but you also get 24 in a box, and they are much thicker and more satisfying to eat.
Though I suppose Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Mango Strips are tasty in their own right, I would recommend picking up a box of similar snacks elsewhere. Kroger's annoyingly minuscule version makes them unworthy of the purchase, if you ask me.
Best: Kroger Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips
For only $1.79 per 7.75-ounce bag, Kroger Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips are all that. Alright, so, this isn't some fancy, high-quality ingredient type of pick, but when cravings call and you're looking to stock up on a delicious, classic chip flavor, Kroger Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips are worthy. These Kroger-branded chips are just the right texture: crisp, airy, and thin. And while you can almost always expect at least some chips to come crumbled in the bag, the Kroger Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips I received came with lots of whole chips, which is something I truly cherish.
As for flavor, expect that classic, deliciously umami sour cream and onion taste without any pesky monosodium glutamate (also known as MSG) added. And while there are quite a few additives, including hard-to-pronounce additions like disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate gracing the ingredients list, if you aren't concerned with its contents, I'd say Kroger Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips are a stellar pick. A bag of these chips is affordably priced, and you'll be hard-pressed to tell the difference between it and brand-name competitors.
Worst: Kroger Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
I was looking forward to Kroger Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips; I haven't had Doritos in a really long time and hoped to get that same powerful cheesy flavor for less than $3 for a 9.25-ounce bag. Little did I know, Kroger Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips aren't quite the same; they look similar, sure, but the flavor is nowhere near as potent.
My philosophy is, if you're going to eat junk food, you might as well do it right. Traditional Doritos at my local Pick 'n Save run $5.49 for the same size bag, and I say go ahead and pay the price. Kroger Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips don't pack the same deliciously cheesy flavor as the original Doritos do. They're crunchy, yes, but the flavor doesn't mimic that same sharpness — instead, its taste falls flat and even has a subtle yet strange taco-flavored aftertaste that I didn't find complementary.
So, are Kroger Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips awful? I guess not, but then again, if you're going to spend the money, I'd say pay the couple extra bucks for original Doritos this time. Kroger's version is slightly underwhelming and might not hit the spot the way the classic does. I've also heard that it's ridiculously easy to make your own Doritos flavors at home – I'm sure you could do the same with these if you wanted to save a couple of dollars. You do you ... but it's a hard pass for me.
Best: Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Breakfast Bars
Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Breakfast Bars are one of my favorite Kroger snacks, and though a little too sweet for breakfast in my opinion, they make a great option when you're craving something quick. Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Breakfast Bars cost $2.99 for six bars, which I suppose is an okay price. The bars are quite small, but their flavor packs a punch. I purchased these Nutrigrain Bar dupes in the strawberry flavor, though a blueberry flavor also exists.
Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Breakfast Bars are strong on strawberry notes and boast a very soft, pleasing outer shell that practically melts in your mouth. My young kids go crazy for these, and I usually have one stashed in my purse, too — you know, just in case my family decides to raid the box. Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Breakfast Bars contain 12 grams of added sugar in each tiny bar, which explains its sweetness; still, I consider these particular organic bars worth the sweet splurge.
Now, I do wish they were a tad larger, but I think $3 a box isn't too bad for such a tasty treat. By the way, Nutrigrain bars run for $3.69 for eight bars at the same store, meaning they're technically the better value — nevertheless, because I prefer organic ingredients, I'd personally choose Simple Truth Organic Strawberry Breakfast Bars over the original.
Best: Simple Truth Duplex Sandwich Cookies
Wow, I did not see this coming. Simple Truth Duplex Sandwich Cookies are amazing. I've tasted a ton of gluten-free cookies in my time, but every time I tried to sample these, they were either sold out or pushed way to the back of the shelf. I now see why.
Simple Truth Duplex Sandwich Cookies taste even better than Oreos, and that's a major compliment considering classically flavored (and Doom-flavored) Oreos are among my favorite types of cookies. I loved how well each layer of flavor in this gluten-free Kroger-branded version was executed — the taste of both the chocolate and vanilla wafer were easily discernible, and the sweet and creamy icing in the middle only worked to enhance their flavor.
As for the texture, I'd say it's even better than the wheat-containing Oreos. Though gluten-free cookies have a reputation for being dry and grainy, I found Simple Truth Duplex Sandwich Cookies to be thin and dense, yet still delightfully crispy, just as a good cookie wafer should be. Had this article been a ranking, Simple Truth Duplex Sandwich Cookies would be my top Kroger-branded snack pick — and though I do not have celiac disease, I do choose to follow a semi-gluten-free diet, and thus, these will be my go-to whenever I get a hankering, especially for the very low price of $2.59 per 12-ounce package. Yes, please!
Methodology
The Kroger snacks featured in this post include those from the Private Selection, Simple Truth, and Kroger store-branded labels. The snacks were purchased from my local Pick 'n Save, which is part of Kroger's Family of Companies. Pricing and availability are subject to change.