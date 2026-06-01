12 Gluten-Free Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best
Can we all just agree that most gluten-free cookies don't taste as good as regular ones? From off-flavors to weird textures and everything in between, many wheatless cookie options on the market are a laughable excuse for the real thing. And though most of us looking to avoid wheat appreciate at least having options, the lack of high-quality flavor often leaves us longing for the days when wheat was still on the menu.
Can you relate? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, some gluten-free snacks actually taste better, and there are several gluten-free cookies on store shelves that deserve your time, money, and pantry space, even if it is only a select few. To get you the scoop, I've set out to fill my shopping cart full of store-bought gluten-free cookie brands, hoping to (eventually) discover the perfect gluten-free cookie. I'll explore everything from texture and flavor to pricing and ingredients, all in an effort to provide you with a comprehensive review of each gluten-free cookie and its milk dunkin' qualities. Sound interesting? If so, buckle up — I'm ranking 12 store-bought gluten-free cookies from crummy to yummy.
12. Siete Strawberries and Cream Grain Free Cookies
I don't understand how something sounding so scrumptious could end up tasting this bad. Siete Strawberries and Cream Grain-Free Cookies contain 140 calories, 8 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar per five cookies and are primarily made with almond flour. These gluten-free cookies certainly fit the bill for what I'd call a unique and creative flavor profile; the brand describes the snack as being inspired by fresas con crema, otherwise known as strawberries and cream, which just so happens to be one of my favorite summertime snacks.
The first thing I noticed about Siete's treats was their peculiar look and texture; dusted in a cakey pink powder, the cookies, though crisp in the middle, felt cool and oddly damp in my hand. The flavor was totally unexpected; it was salty and buttery, very similar to what you'd taste when eating a plain biscuit. These snacks feature very little sweetness and no strawberry flavor whatsoever. And while the cookies didn't suffer from any of the weird, chalky attributes that some of the other lower-ranking gluten-free options did, I still couldn't get past their jarring, savory flavor, especially given the higher price point of $5 per measly 4.5-ounce bag (a whopping $1.11 per ounce). Yeah, no thanks.
11. Cybele's Free To Eat Chocolate Chip Cookies
Not only do Cybele's Free to Eat Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies not look anything like what's portrayed on the package, but the flavor is bad to boot. This vegan option contains a gluten-free flour blend as its first ingredient; per every two cookies, you can expect 130 calories, 7 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of sugar.
Cybele's describes its cookies as "superb", which is the opposite of how I'd describe them. They have the same dry, dehydrated look as traditional Chips Ahoy! cookies, which happens to be quite different from the image of chewy, looks-like-homemade chocolate chip cookies printed on the box. Assuming I'd at least be able to score Chips Ahoy! flavor, I looked past their sad appearance and went in for a bite. Unfortunately, these treats tasted worse than their gluten-containing predecessor, featuring an unpleasant chemical aftertaste and an overly sweet flavor profile.
For a little over $4 per 6-ounce box (around 71 cents per ounce) in my area, these sweets from Cybele's left me feeling disappointed. I recommend getting your hands on a better gluten-free option, as these aren't likely to cut it when you're in the mood for a sweet treat.
10. Mi-Del Gluten Free Ginger Snaps
Sheesh, where do I start? Mi-Del Gluten Free Ginger Snaps contain rice and corn flours as their main ingredient and have 130 calories, 5 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of sugar. Ginger snap cookies are one of many types of old-school cookies, and though they might not be as popular now as they once were, I was still excited to give them another try. Interestingly enough, though, Mi-Del's didn't hit the mark for me. Not only were the cookies oddly textured, but their flavor was downright strange.
These gluten-free ginger snaps cost around $6 per 8-ounce bag (approximately 79 cents per ounce), which I suppose isn't a lot, especially when compared to other cookies on the list. The sweets are meagerly sized and sport a texture very similar to that of a cookie gone stale — soft on the outside but crispy on the inside. The ginger flavor here is extremely pronounced, even to the point of being oddly spicy. Its sharpness and heat made the overall flavor experience unpleasant, which was disappointing, since ginger snaps were one of my favorite types of cookies as a young girl. Overall, this gluten-free treat from Mi-Del wasn't balanced enough to make it worth the purchase; the flavor was way too potent even for a ginger lover like me.
9. Chips Ahoy! Chewy Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
My opinion is split when it comes to Chips Ahoy! Chewy Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies. Though not my favorite, I suppose they aren't bad. Expect 140 calories, 6 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of added sugar per two cookies, along with high fructose corn syrup, tapioca starch, artificial flavor, and other ingredients.
I guess I failed to realize these were "chewy" gluten-free Chips Ahoy! cookies; they felt surprisingly cold and damp in my hand, which was a major turn-off for me. Once bitten into, that dampness melded into a soft and chewy cookie texture, which I was surprised to enjoy. In terms of flavor, I'd liken these treats to gas station cookies. They had a slight chemical taste, and while not horrible, they definitely aren't the best out there.
Overall, this gluten-free option from Chips Ahoy! is decently tasty, but nothing I'd write home about. Still, for its meager price point of $4.97 for a 9.75-ounce pack, it might be worth grabbing if you're feeling snacky and happen to see it on store shelves.
8. Kinnikinnick Gluten-Free Vanilla Wafers
Kinnikinnick Gluten-Free Vanilla Wafers are decent, I guess, but they definitely aren't a replacement for classic Nilla Wafers. Per seven cookies, you'll get 140 calories, 5 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of added sugar. Its primary ingredients are rice flour along with egg whites, cane sugar, and a variety of other additions.
As stated, these vanilla treats are okay for what they are, but when switching over from gluten to gluten-free, you don't want decent, you want great, right? Unlike the original Nilla Wafers, this offering from Kinnikinnick features a very subtle, light vanilla taste that's pleasantly sweet but lacks the robust richness of the classic. Texture-wise, Kinnikinnick Vanilla Wafers are a touch crispy, but otherwise very similar to what you're used to from the original gluten-containing variety.
I suppose I could see using these treats for a gluten-free banana pudding or as the base for a cookie crust — just know that using this gluten-free variety as a replacement for Nilla Wafers could result in a decrease of the rich flavor you're used to. On the plus side, the snacks don't cost much. At only $3.86 per 6.32 ounces (61 cents per ounce) at my local Walmart, these gluten-free cookies are one of the cheaper varieties on the list.
7. Glutino Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Glutino Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies are pretty forgettable as their flavor is painfully average. Per every two cookies, expect 140 calories, 5 grams of fat, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of sugar. The main ingredients are rice flour, corn, and tapioca starch, along with cocoa butter, ground flaxseed, and other additions.
As I said, these treats aren't the worst, but they definitely don't earn a spot in my gluten-free snack pantry. Like so many others on the list, Glutino's offering looks very similar to Chips Ahoy! cookies; they are crisp, sweet, and taste good enough. Still, I think other gluten-free cookies have a similar texture, look, and flavor profile that are 10 times more flavorful. As a result, I can't say I recommend these sweets as one of the best gluten-free chocolate chip cookies out there, but for $5.48 per 8.6-ounce pack (around 63 cents per ounce), I guess it could be worth it if the other, higher-ranking brands on this list aren't available.
6. Tate's Bake Shop Gluten Free Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
I tend to see Tate's Bake Shop Gluten Free Double Chocolate Chip Cookies often on store shelves, but the brand isn't, and never has been, my ultimate favorite. Per every two cookies, expect 7 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of added sugar. Besides rice flour, the ingredients are beautifully basic, with additions most of us have in our pantry, like eggs, baking soda, cocoa, and butter.
Straight out of the package, these gluten-free cookies smell very chocolatey, which made me eager to give them a try. Sadly, that initial aroma didn't translate to taste; there was little to no chocolate flavor, with the chocolate chips carrying most of the weight.
In addition to their flavor comes my second gripe about these sweets, and that's the texture. Some might not agree with me here, but I've never been a fan of the brand's signature crispy texture, gluten-free or not. Tate's Bake Shop's offering is so "crispy" that it becomes annoyingly messy. Not only that, but it left behind unpleasant, gritty crumbles in my mouth. So, while they go for about $4.97 per 7-ounce pack (around 71 cents per ounce), these sadly aren't gluten-free cookies I'd recommend.
5. Partake Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies
Having sampled the brand before, I can say Partake Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies are one of the company's better flavors. Expect 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of sugar per three cookies, along with a gluten-free flour blend containing buckwheat (one of many important ancient grains to keep in your pantry) as its main ingredient.
These treats are pretty good; as mentioned, I've tried the brand before, but didn't love the previous flavor I'd purchased. This snickerdoodle variety has tons of flavor, and though I wouldn't say it tastes exactly like a traditional rendition, it does at least have a tasty cinnamon-like flavor, very similar to Teddy Grahams. Each cookie features a soft texture without any crumbly or chalky aftertaste.
Now, before you run out to cop a bag, I'd like to note that this box from Partake cost me nearly $6 at my local retailer, which is a tall order considering they're sold in tiny 5.5-ounce boxes. You're basically paying approximately over $1 per ounce, making these gluten-free cookies one of the priciest on the list.
4. Goodie Girl Gluten Free Fudge Striped Cookies
Goodie Girl Gluten Free Fudge Striped Cookies were a breath of fresh air in terms of taste and texture. The cookies come with oat flour as their primary base and feature 160 calories, 5 grams of fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of added sugar per four-cookie serving. The cost is decent too, at only $4.98 per 7 ounces, which works out to approximately 71 cents per ounce.
Goodie Girl's fudge-striped cookies are absolutely a dupe for Keebler Fudge Stripes Cookies, and though I won't lie and say they taste exactly the same, they come pretty darn close. The cookies feature chocolate drizzle and a fudgey bottom with a rich cocoa flavor that's comparable to the Keebler original. And though the cookie base isn't as rich as the classic wheat-containing variety, it's close enough. Best of all, it doesn't suffer from the dry, crumbly texture that many of the other gluten-free cookies on the list do.
I honestly had trouble not ranking this offering from Goodie Girl higher than I did, but because several other cookies up ahead blew me away in terms of fantastic gluten-free texture and flavor, here it stands. Even so, you shouldn't overlook this wheatless take on an old classic. These fudge-striped treats are definitely worth the purchase, even if they aren't ranked No.1.
3. Gluten Free Oreos
Gluten-free Oreos taste almost as good as the original, making them the perfect pick for people looking to enjoy the unmistakably classic cocoa flavor. Per every three cookies, expect 160 calories, 7 grams of fat, 25 grams of carbohydrates, and 14 grams of added sugar. The primary gluten-free ingredients are white rice and oat flour, accompanied by tapioca starch, palm oil, and artificial flavor.
The gluten-free Oreos are just plain good; they're beautifully chocolatey and feature even more crispy crunch than the original. Looking to enjoy a gluten-free two-ingredient Oreo mug cake or wheatless no-bake Oreo balls? This offering can get you that much closer to the dessert of your dreams without sacrificing any of the signature flavor.
That said, you should be warned that though gluten-free Oreos taste great, they do have a slight aftertaste compared to the original. Don't let that scare you away, though; it's so subtle that you may not detect it, especially if you haven't indulged in traditional gluten-containing Oreos in a while. All in all, these sweets are one of the best wheatless varieties on the market, easily earning a spot in my top three gluten-free cookie picks. Oh, and don't forget the awesome pricing. This gluten-free snack only costs $4.97 per 12-ounce package, working out to approximately 41 cents per ounce.
2. Goodie Girl Mint Cookies
Yep, Goodie Girl brand makes the list once again, this time snatching the No.2 spot for the best gluten-free cookie on the market. Goodie Girl Mint Cookies are a gluten-free dupe for the oh-so-popular Girl Scout Thin Mints (which Alton Brown claims is his only connection to childhood), and boy, do they deliver. Per every four cookies, expect 160 calories, 7 grams of fat, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 13 grams of sugar. The primary non–gluten ingredient in these cookies is oat flour, which, at this point, I think tends to deliver the best texture when it comes to gluten-free cookies, at least if you ask me.
These treats pack everything you love about the original Thin Mints in gluten-free form; the mint flavor is perfect, and the thick, chocolatey coating is every bit as rich as its classic competitor. The cookie encompassed within is delightfully crisp and works as the perfect contrast to its rich, fudgey exterior. The price is right too, at only $5 at my local retailer for 7 ounces, which is around 71 cents per ounce. My only qualm about the cookie is that I can't eat them all day— not good for the teeth, they say. Oh, well!
1. Simple Mills Chocolate Chip Crunchy Cookies
Never in a million years would I guess this understated, almond-flour-based cookie could earn the top spot on my gluten-free cookies list, but Simple Mills Chocolate Chip Crunchy Cookies surprised me on so many levels. Per every four cookies, you'll get 150 calories, 9 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbohydrates, and 7 grams of added sugar. The treats are mainly composed of almond flour, along with simple ingredients like coconut sugar and chocolate chips.
Simple Mills gluten-free offering is absolutely delicious, but in the most basic way. Its ingredients are squeaky clean, and it is that very purity that shines in its flavor. The cookies are tiny, look similar to Chips Ahoy!, and feature a pleasantly crunchy texture. Interestingly enough, these sweets leave behind no funny aftertaste or gritty residue — each bite leads to a clean, simple, and beautifully harmonious flavor.
Overall, I think I'd describe Simple Mills almond flour cookies as Chips Ahoy! cookies, but way better and without that typical chemical gas station-like flavor. What's better is that compared to other gluten-free cookies on the list, they aren't super expensive. Though not cheap, I only paid a little over $4.47 for 5.5 ounces, which works out to a little over 80 cents per ounce. Sweet!
Methodology
The gluten-free cookies selected for this article were ranked worst to best based on overall taste, texture, and value. Though I tried to give every cookie selected a fair shake, I do have a personal preference for chocolatey flavors, which may have affected the outcome. Pricing and availability were as of the time of publication and are subject to change.