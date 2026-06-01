12 Gluten-Free Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

Can we all just agree that most gluten-free cookies don't taste as good as regular ones? From off-flavors to weird textures and everything in between, many wheatless cookie options on the market are a laughable excuse for the real thing. And though most of us looking to avoid wheat appreciate at least having options, the lack of high-quality flavor often leaves us longing for the days when wheat was still on the menu.

Can you relate? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, some gluten-free snacks actually taste better, and there are several gluten-free cookies on store shelves that deserve your time, money, and pantry space, even if it is only a select few. To get you the scoop, I've set out to fill my shopping cart full of store-bought gluten-free cookie brands, hoping to (eventually) discover the perfect gluten-free cookie. I'll explore everything from texture and flavor to pricing and ingredients, all in an effort to provide you with a comprehensive review of each gluten-free cookie and its milk dunkin' qualities. Sound interesting? If so, buckle up — I'm ranking 12 store-bought gluten-free cookies from crummy to yummy.

