The Popular Girl Scout Cookie Alton Brown Calls His 'Only Connection To Childhood'
Alton Brown brings a unique, analytical perspective to the food he eats, but that doesn't mean certain foods haven't remained in his heart due to his undying love for them during his childhood. While one might assume this is the case for bologna sandwiches (which Alton Brown believes should feature both cold and fried bologna), it's actually a sweet Girl Scout cookie that's really resonated with Brown for all these years. Thin Mints are a treat the former "Good Eats" host will never forget, and he explained as much in a recent episode of Mythical Kitchens' "Last Meal."
While the rest of his chosen courses rivaled that of Gordon Ramsay's legendary "Last Meal" selection, Brown concluded his fourth and final course by enjoying a handful of Thin Mints and waxing poetic about how much they mean to him. "To this day, even though the recipe has changed many times, this is my only connection left to childhood," Brown admitted. "Everything else has been changed, mutated. This is the only flavor that I can draw a direct line back all the way to being, like, five. I mean, has it changed? A little bit, but not by much!"
Alton Brown's long-time obsession with Girl Scout cookies
Needless to say, Alton Brown is no stranger to cookies. In fact, he's responsible for popularizing one of the chewiest, most delicious chocolate chip cookie recipes online. Nevertheless, his choosing Thin Mints as the final piece of his theoretical last meal on Earth showcases his admiration for the snack. This was only further emphasized by the chef's recollection of his first encounter with the sweet treat. "I remember being given my first Girl Scout cookie by my mom and thinking, 'This, this is everything I want for the rest of my life," Brown said. "Literally, it was like Communion."
The cookie's ties to the legendary chef's childhood are far from the only reason why Alton Brown enjoys them so much. For years, Girl Scout cookies have been known as a weakness for Brown, with his cravings for the snack so intense that he had to avoid them completely at certain points in his life. "I can't have [Girl Scout cookies]," the chef admitted in a 2012 interview with Today.com. "If you break the tube, you eat the tube ... I cook with milk, I use milk in a lot of ways, but I don't drink milk because it made me eat Girl Scout cookies." Brown has clearly reunited with his long-time favorite sweet treat in the time since, given that his appearance on "Last Meal" features him eating the proverbial tube of cookies alongside a tall glass of half-and-half with great delight.