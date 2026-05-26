The Popular Girl Scout Cookie Alton Brown Calls His 'Only Connection To Childhood'

Alton Brown brings a unique, analytical perspective to the food he eats, but that doesn't mean certain foods haven't remained in his heart due to his undying love for them during his childhood. While one might assume this is the case for bologna sandwiches (which Alton Brown believes should feature both cold and fried bologna), it's actually a sweet Girl Scout cookie that's really resonated with Brown for all these years. Thin Mints are a treat the former "Good Eats" host will never forget, and he explained as much in a recent episode of Mythical Kitchens' "Last Meal."

While the rest of his chosen courses rivaled that of Gordon Ramsay's legendary "Last Meal" selection, Brown concluded his fourth and final course by enjoying a handful of Thin Mints and waxing poetic about how much they mean to him. "To this day, even though the recipe has changed many times, this is my only connection left to childhood," Brown admitted. "Everything else has been changed, mutated. This is the only flavor that I can draw a direct line back all the way to being, like, five. I mean, has it changed? A little bit, but not by much!"