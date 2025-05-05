Alton Brown's Genius Bologna Sandwich Serves Up The Best Of Both Worlds

For some, choosing between cold and fried bologna for your sandwich isn't easy. While cold bologna sandwiches are tried-and-true classics, fried bologna is a staple of southern cooking that has attracted chefs and foodies alike. For Alton Brown, his preference to preserve classic dishes — such as his traditional take on baked potatoes — and his love for Southern cooking clash as far as bologna is concerned, resulting in the chef inventing a fascinating variation of the sandwich that bologna lovers will appreciate.

Brown explained his unique method in an episode of "QQ Live" — the esteemed celebrity chef's live cooking show on YouTube that began in 2020 — when he said, "Bologna is the best [...] I like mine on white bread. I like to take one piece and put it in cold, then the other piece skillet-fried so that I get the best of both worlds [...] Why would you choose? You could have both!"

Thus, while fried bologna is more or less the same thing as a hot dog, it is, in Alton Brown's opinion, just as vital to making the perfect bologna sandwich as cold bologna is. That's likely because fried bologna — along with its salty taste — brings a crispiness to the sandwich that can improve a standard bologna sandwich's texture immensely. Alternatively, the cold bologna brings a similar yet less bold flavor that balances the sandwich very well.