Gordon Ramsay's Last Meal Would Be The Stuff Of Legends
Gordon Ramsay admittedly doesn't like to talk about death. So, when he did sit down with Josh Scherer, host of YouTube's Mythical Kitchen, to discuss his ideal last meal, Ramsay specified that he'd like to enjoy the feast well before his actual death date, to get a glimpse on what sort of occasion it would be (he hopes it will be a "massive celebration," in his words). Most people have probably given a thought or two as to what they'd eat if they knew it would be their final meal in this world. Many times, those dishes include the best things people have ever eaten, or foods that trigger their best memories. Ramsay is no different.
Perhaps most importantly, Ramsay would make his last meal, well, last ... with four very large courses. Starting off, his first course would encompass the full English breakfast. Next, butter chicken with garlic naan and basmati rice would be on the menu, followed by an In-N-Out burger, and Buffalo chicken wings. Assuming any mortal would have the requisite room in their stomach after this, Ramsay would move on to beef Wellington washed down with a gin and tonic. Finally, dessert would include a serving of sticky toffee pudding and a deep-fried Mars bar.
Despite the fact that Ramsay has cooked and eaten all over the globe, and is enormously successful, there is nothing terribly hoity-toity on his list of final foods (except for the white truffles on his scrambled eggs). Like so many of us, he just wants really tasty foods that put a grin on his face, and fill his stomach to the brim.
A full English breakfast, cheeseburgers, and Indian food to start
Gordon Ramsay has strong emotions when it comes to a full English breakfast, which includes eggs, back bacon, bangers, blood sausage, beans, fried bread, hash browns, and roasted cherry tomatoes . He explained on Mythical Kitchen that it reminds him of his childhood in Scotland when he'd wake up to scrambled eggs (which were a treat in his house), the smell of bacon, and the freshly baked bread his mother made. At the same time, it was the last meal he ate with his father before he died. And while his mother surely never shaved white truffles over her scrambled eggs, Ramsay most definitely would if they were the last eggs he'd ever eat.
Ramsay loves In-N-Out cheeseburgers so much that he actually used them as an inspiration for his own burgers at his restaurant in Las Vegas. His specific order, the double-double, animal-style, comes with two mustard-grilled beef patties, two slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and the chain's signature spread. Ramsay's fondness for butter chicken with naan and rice stems back to a particularly grueling night shift he had as a novice in the restaurant industry. Dead on his feet, a group of Pakistani kitchen assistants invited him to eat some of the food they'd prepared, and it was then that Ramsay had an amazing salmon head fish curry that became a turning point in his career. Chicken wings are something he has loved since the age of 19 when he and his fellow kitchen staff would feast on them at the end of shifts at Harvey's restaurant in London, an eatery run by the notorious Marco Pierre White.
British classics round out the third course
Gordon Ramsay's desired third course of his last meal includes his own take on beef Wellington. This decadent dish features a beef tenderloin that is coated in mushroom duxelles, then wrapped in prosciutto, a chive crepe, and finally, puff pastry. The whole package, so to speak, is baked in the oven and served in slices with a red wine demi glace. He explained that classic beef Wellington had largely gone out of style in the 1990s, so when he opened his restaurant, Claridge's in 2001, he put it on the menu in order to bring new life to the dish. It proved to be incredibly popular and is, to this day, considered to be Ramsay's signature dish.
When it comes to cocktails, Ramsay's favorite is the classic gin and tonic. Funnily enough, he doesn't like his made with Gordon's London Dry gin, and instead reaches for Monkey 47 because he prefers the tannins and spice that the brand exhibits.
His mum's favorite dessert and a Scottish sweet to end the feast
To end his last meal, Ramsay would choose two sweets: sticky toffee pudding which he genuinely enjoys, and a deep-fried Mars bar, which he has strong feelings about. Apparently, the latter became a Scottish favorite and Ramsay stated that he places the calorie-bomb on his last meal menu "to realign the Scottishness in me." Sticky toffee pudding reminds Ramsay of his mum, who made the dessert for him and his siblings on special birthdays. He enjoys it so much that he'd opt to put the pudding in his coffin.
Truthfully, most people don't know when or where they will eat their last meal, or what exactly it will be. No one could have predicted that Bonnie and Clyde's would be sandwiches from a café, or that John Candy's would be a plate of spicy spaghetti. We'd be happy with any one of Ramsay's courses ... because we probably couldn't handle them all at once.