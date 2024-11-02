Gordon Ramsay's Last Meal Would Be The Stuff Of Legends

Gordon Ramsay admittedly doesn't like to talk about death. So, when he did sit down with Josh Scherer, host of YouTube's Mythical Kitchen, to discuss his ideal last meal, Ramsay specified that he'd like to enjoy the feast well before his actual death date, to get a glimpse on what sort of occasion it would be (he hopes it will be a "massive celebration," in his words). Most people have probably given a thought or two as to what they'd eat if they knew it would be their final meal in this world. Many times, those dishes include the best things people have ever eaten, or foods that trigger their best memories. Ramsay is no different.

Perhaps most importantly, Ramsay would make his last meal, well, last ... with four very large courses. Starting off, his first course would encompass the full English breakfast. Next, butter chicken with garlic naan and basmati rice would be on the menu, followed by an In-N-Out burger, and Buffalo chicken wings. Assuming any mortal would have the requisite room in their stomach after this, Ramsay would move on to beef Wellington washed down with a gin and tonic. Finally, dessert would include a serving of sticky toffee pudding and a deep-fried Mars bar.

Despite the fact that Ramsay has cooked and eaten all over the globe, and is enormously successful, there is nothing terribly hoity-toity on his list of final foods (except for the white truffles on his scrambled eggs). Like so many of us, he just wants really tasty foods that put a grin on his face, and fill his stomach to the brim.