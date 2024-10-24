The Last Meal That John Candy Likely Ate

During more than two decades in show business, Canadian-born actor John Candy lit up the silver screen in beloved movies like "Spaceballs," "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," "Uncle Buck," "Home Alone," and many others along with a starring role on Second City TV. While filming "Wagons East" in Durango, Mexico, Candy passed away in 1994, hours after eating a late-night spaghetti dinner.

Candy enjoyed many kinds of food; he had a fondness for one Canadian restaurant's pierogis and even tried his hand at making pizza while filming "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles."

During a memorable scene in "The Great Outdoors," Candy took on the Old 96er, a monster steak after some goading from SNL royalty Dan Aykroyd. To honor this scene and the actor himself, Hunter's Chophouse in Charlottetown, Canada offers a 72-oz steak that retails for $84.99, known as the John Candy. Just like in the film, challengers who can finish the whole thing get the meal for free. Competitive eaters such as Randy Santel have attempted the challenge, but know if you plan to take it on yourself, the restaurant requires at least 24 hours notice.