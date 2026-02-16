If you've been shopping at Kroger for any length of time, you've likely formed your own opinion about the Ohio-based store. From what we've observed, people tend to have a love/hate relationship with the market; some deem it great and others — eh, not so much.

No matter what your feelings about Kroger may be, one thing's for certain, and that is that the grocery retailer has more going for it than what meets the eye. Though not quite as popular as, say, a local Walmart, Kroger has several benefits that may catch you by surprise. In fact, it is our opinion that Kroger offers its shoppers exceptional perks — and we think it's high time customers know about it.

In the upcoming post, we're unmasking some of Kroger's most beneficial shopping secrets in an effort to boost your shopping experience. From dollar-stretching strategies to secret sales, you'll walk away knowing a thing or two about how to shop your local Kroger in a way that's both efficient and helpful. Grab your grocery cart — we're rolling through 13 Kroger secrets every shopper needs to know.