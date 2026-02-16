13 Kroger Secrets Every Shopper Needs To Know
If you've been shopping at Kroger for any length of time, you've likely formed your own opinion about the Ohio-based store. From what we've observed, people tend to have a love/hate relationship with the market; some deem it great and others — eh, not so much.
No matter what your feelings about Kroger may be, one thing's for certain, and that is that the grocery retailer has more going for it than what meets the eye. Though not quite as popular as, say, a local Walmart, Kroger has several benefits that may catch you by surprise. In fact, it is our opinion that Kroger offers its shoppers exceptional perks — and we think it's high time customers know about it.
In the upcoming post, we're unmasking some of Kroger's most beneficial shopping secrets in an effort to boost your shopping experience. From dollar-stretching strategies to secret sales, you'll walk away knowing a thing or two about how to shop your local Kroger in a way that's both efficient and helpful. Grab your grocery cart — we're rolling through 13 Kroger secrets every shopper needs to know.
1. Don't skip reduced labels when shopping
If you see yellow "reduced" labels on Kroger products while shopping, take note — these items usually feature prices that are deeply discounted, though the reasoning behind the reduction often varies. In our experience, Kroger's Yellow "Woohoo!" tagged groceries, more recently marked as "reduced," are featured at a discounted rate as a result of being discontinued, close to expiry, or having an unaesthetic, "banged up" exterior.
If these traits aren't enough to thwart you, consider yourself lucky — these grocery items are yours for the taking, and for a price much lower than you would have paid otherwise. When selecting a reduced Kroger grocery item to carry home, just be sure to check the product over carefully -– look out for expiration dates, dented or bulging cans, which can be unsafe, and any signs of excessive spoilage.
As for where to find these secret yellow-labeled gems, our local Kroger tends to place many of them in a designated area at the front, or even back, of the store, though we've also found them mixed in with items that are regularly priced. For example, reduced-price meat can be found in the meat section, discounted produce in the produce section, and so forth.
2. Look for Mix and Match sale items in the local ad
Buying more often means saving more — at least at Kroger, that is. While not always the case, there are times when Kroger offers deals on select items that allow you to purchase multiple products at once for a chance to save a set amount on each of them.
For example, you may find a Kroger advertisement that promises to save you a dollar on your favorite bottled drink, but only if you buy three of them. In need of dry pasta? You may need to buy five in order to save 50 cents on each. In some cases, these deals can be mixed and matched, meaning you can grab multiple items in different categories and still cash in on the deal — just be sure to read the fine print, as sales put on throughout the year may adhere to different guidelines.
To participate in these unique sales events, keep a close watch on Kroger's ad, and also, in-store price tags. Items that are a part of the savings event are usually heavily advertised, and the stipulations for savings are often detailed on a tag stationed below, or adjacent to, the traditional price tag.
3. Always scan the app for Weekly Coupon Digital Sales
You may not realize this, but the prices you see reflected on Kroger shelves aren't always the final cost. No, we aren't talking about the mix-and-match specials we already mentioned — rather, you can use digital coupons to save on many grocery products throughout the store.
The key here is that you must "clip" the coupon through the Kroger app to be able to access it — doing so will require that you have an account with Kroger set up and have the Alternate ID (sometimes referred to as an "Alt ID") associated with your Shopper's Card connected. When the time comes to redeem your clipped coupons, enter your Alt ID (often your 10-digit phone number) or scan your Shopper's Card at checkout. Once the information has been verified, you should see the coupon reflected in the pricing.
Remember, certain coupons may have different uses; for example, some may only be applied to an item once, while others may be redeemed up to five times. This information, as well as when the digital coupon expires, is usually spelled out on the coupon itself, so be sure to read closely before attempting to put the coupon to use.
4. Use the app search bar like a boss
Aside from digital coupons, there's yet another reason we love the Kroger app — it gives you the ability to search for the products you really need. Looking for the very best store-bought gluten-free cereals? Type the word "cereal" in the search bar and set the filter to show gluten-free items only. Looking for the best price on chips? Type "chips" and set the filter to only show what's on sale. Features like this make it easy to shop what you need quickly, thereby cutting down the amount of time spent in the app overall. Set price ranges, explore varying departments, and even shop specific brands — it's all in the Kroger app.
Considering its benefits, we recommend setting time aside to go through the Kroger app and discover its many features. Doing so can be a major grocery shopping hack that won't only save money, but time as well.
5. Keep your eyes peeled for special sales during the holidays
While most of us are scanning general merchandise ads for the perfect gift, few of us consider checking in with Kroger during the holidays. As it turns out, Kroger puts on a mean holiday sale — its 12 Merry Days event is certainly worth checking out when the time comes.
The 12 Merry Days sale usually happens at the beginning of December and features items offered at a steep discount. During the 12-day event, there is one deal revealed every 24 hours — we've seen everything from baking nuts to gift sets, and even holiday decor get slashed. The best part is that the sale on specific items doesn't usually end the day of — most deals continue on, usually until the end of the 12-day period, or sometimes, even later.
Remember, dates, prices, and items offered during the 12 Days of Merry sale may change. As always, keep an eye on emails, ads, and app notifications to get the most accurate details surrounding these festive Kroger-based discounts.
6. Sign up for Boost to save on delivery and potentially score other cool perks
If you use Kroger for grocery delivery often, there's no reason you shouldn't be signed up for its Boost membership. This affordable loyalty program is separate from the free Shopper's Card and digital coupons system Kroger offers — signing up for Boost allows you free delivery on orders that total $35 or more, along with several other perks, including 2X fuel points, ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, when committing annually, as of the time of publication.
Concerning pricing, the cost to join Boost's yearly membership is $99 — that includes same-day delivery and the aforementioned benefits. If you still want to take advantage of the perks but don't mind waiting to have your groceries delivered the next day, expect to pay $69. Rather pay monthly? No problem. Boost offers a membership that costs $12.99 for same-day or $8.99 for next-day delivery. Either way, it's worth the expense — because Kroger delivery costs $9.95 in our area for a single delivery outside of the program, signing up for Boost is almost always a wise move.
7. Look into getting a Kroger credit card to earn cashback plus a free Boost membership
Visit Kroger often? If so, you might consider signing up for a Kroger credit card to take advantage of its secret perks. Not only does this Kroger-branded form of payment earn shoppers a free Boost membership, but it also promises cash back rewards, both in and out of Kroger stores. Rack up as much as 5% cash back on Kroger Pay and mobile wallet purchases, and earn 2% cash back on transactions spent in-store. You can even stand to earn 1% cash back on purchases made outside of Kroger stores, making this card a hands-down, all-around amazing deal.
Of course, as with most credit cards, stipulations will apply – you'll need to be approved for the credit card, and certain benefits, including cash back perks, are redeemable only on eligible purchases. As always, be careful to review the fine print before signing up, and speak with a sales associate if you have specific questions about your Kroger credit card.
8. Don't sleep on Kroger Fuel Points
Fuel points are one of the best-kept Kroger secrets, though, as of the time of publication, these points will only prove beneficial if you have a participating Shell or Kroger fuel station nearby. For every $1 spent at Kroger, you'll get 1 fuel point added to your account, while every 100 fuel points earns you an extra 10 cents off per gallon. Remember that Boost membership we mentioned earlier? Becoming a member means you earn 2X the fuel points per dollar, translating to even more savings.
But wait, there's more; sometimes, Kroger rewards customers with bonus points per dollar, even without a Boost membership. During these fuel-based sales events, customers can earn as many as 4x fuel points or more, under certain conditions. To take full advantage, shoppers are often required to "clip" a coupon in the app before following instructions as required. Bear in mind that there are times when Kroger may only allow the points to be awarded on certain days, so be sure to review coupon guidelines before attempting to earn points.
Already have points to use? Enter your Alt ID at a Kroger fuel station or participating Shell for cheaper gas — don't forget, Kroger shoppers get 3 cents off per gallon even without fuel points, making Kroger's fuel program truly a win-win.
9. Look out for multiple affordable Kroger-branded options
Yes, nearly every grocery store offers store-branded items for customers to choose from. But what we love about Kroger is that it offers multiple store brands with distinctly different features that are not only affordable but often high quality.
Simple Truth is one such brand; this particular Kroger-owned generic label offers shoppers both natural and organic grocery food items. From nut butters to dressings and even the absolute best chocolate chips, shoppers will likely appreciate the variety and clean ingredients promised by the brand. Be sure to look closely at the label, though — while all Simple Truth products tend to feature minimal ingredients, only a few sport the "organic" label.
In addition to Kroger's Simple Truth offerings comes Private Selection — groceries carrying this title may not feature all-natural ingredients, but typically offer high-quality, gourmet-style selections that feature fun and satisfying flavor experiences for people to enjoy. With scrumptious options like pizza sauces, deli meats, and more, grocery items carrying the Private Selection label are (usually) worth throwing in your cart.
10. Don't forget those Catalina coupons
Catalina coupons may not be as common as they were way back when, but certain retailers still have them, Kroger included. So, what is a Catalina coupon, anyway? Simply put, a Catalina coupon is one that prints out at a machine next to the register, usually based on your shopping history. Buying lots of baby products? You may notice Catalina machines spitting out baby-related discounts at checkout.
Of course, what kind of coupon you receive isn't always predictable. Aat Kroger, you may receive store-related coupons or offers from manufacturers related to the items in your cart. Sometimes, the "coupons" you receive won't be coupons at all – announcements about upcoming sales and offers are fair game when it comes to Kroger's Catalina coupon machine.
Hey, you may not receive a Catalina coupon at every transaction, but when you do, be sure to give them a look. Chances are it'll either contain valuable Kroger-related information, or an opportunity to cash in on your next purchase.
11. Remember, Kroger perks span far beyond just Kroger
Up until this point, we've filled you in on the many amazing Kroger shopping secrets the company has to offer, but rest assured, the best is yet to come. Believe it or not, many of the perks Kroger offers can also be enjoyed at other stores, albeit with caveats.
Surprised? Don't be. Kroger owns a multitude of stores and affords customers the opportunity to cash in on many perks and benefits, no matter where they choose to shop. Pick 'n Save, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Mariano's, Metro Market, and Roundy's are just a few shops that are a part of the Kroger Family of Companies — both your Alt ID and fuel points will typically work the same at these locations. You should also feel free to utilize your Boost membership benefits and swipe your Kroger credit card as usual; for a full list of stores owned by Kroger, we'd recommend visiting the Kroger website.
Lastly, remember that though many stores are Kroger-owned, not every benefit offered at Kroger works at every Kroger-owned location. Information regarding product sales, use of gift cards, digital coupons, and more often varies from store to store.
12. Kroger often teams up with popular brands and often offers locally-grown foods
Kroger may come off as the average run-of-the-mill grocery store to some, but the reality is that the market has a true dedication to locally grown food and regionally-owned products. We often find novelty goods sold at our neighborhood Kroger-owned grocery store — from Wisconsin cheese to local honey, there's always something unique for shoppers to enjoy. The company has also teamed up with farmers in the past to dish out its own brand of seasonal offerings — and though not always available, Kroger's Field and Vine products are grown by American farmers in select states.
In addition to offering customers locally owned goods, there are also partnerships of various kinds with popular brands. Kroger has collaborated with the likes of UberEats, Instacart, HomeChef , and others, all in hopes of discovering better ways to cater to the needs of customers.
13. Kroger still offers brown paper bags, recycling stations, and hosts frequent food drives
Though many people defer to plastic bags for their grocery bagging needs, there are plenty of folks out there who still prefer to brown bag it, especially considering how much damage plastic grocery bags can do to the environment. Thankfully, Kroger always has paper bags for eco-friendly shoppers to use, and also, recycling stations to make caring for the environment that much easier. These strategically placed bins not only offer people a place to turn in their plastic shopping bags, but bubble wrap, plastic bottles, and other recyclables as well. These bins are often labeled "Zero Hunger|Zero Waste" but may sport other labels, and are usually located near the shopping carts or at the front entrance of the store.
Lastly, shoppers should note how dedicated Kroger is to supporting its surrounding communities; the company is known to host food drives and often offers guests a chance to donate non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need. The company even gave free groceries in the form of a $100 stipend to the needy in a Cincinnati-based neighborhood — a cause we can all certainly get behind.