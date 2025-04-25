The One Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Brand You Should Keep In Your Pantry
Chocolate chips (which some of you may know as morsels) make baking a whole lot quicker and easier. Whether you're making cookies, brownies, or cakes there's no need to waste time chopping chocolate. Plus, the iconic tear drop shape of today's chocolate chips make your dessert more aesthetically pleasing. Finding the perfect store-bought morsels isn't always easy though — since texture, taste, and aroma all play an important decision-making role.
The good news is, our recent ranking of 11 store-bought chocolate chips found a brand that deserves a spot in your pantry for all the right reasons: Simple Truth Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips. These morsels are full of rich, deep cocoa flavors without being overpoweringly sweet or bitter. Whether you're baking for adults or kids, this flavor is sure to satisfy everyone. Simple Truth Chocolate Chips are also a little larger, melting easily and smoothly with no grittiness. Their decadent aroma is also something that will infuse into your dessert, undoubtedly an important part of the experience. The success of these chocolate chips 'melts' down to their high quality ingredients.
The ingredients used in Simple Truth's chocolate chips are top tier
These chocolate chips use high quality ingredients which are ethically sourced, organic, non-GMO, and vegan. Their cocoa comes from a sustainable farming program, making this brand an environmentally conscious choice. These morsels consist of only five ingredients: sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, soy lecithin, and vanilla extract. They also don't have any artificial flavorings, letting these simple ingredients and natural chocolate flavors shine through. Since these chocolate chips are dairy-free, they're suitable for anyone on a vegan diet, which is definitely a win in our eyes.
Simple Truth also steers clear of artificial sweeteners, which can sometimes have an unpleasant aftertaste. Instead, you'll find organic cane sugar. The high quality ingredients used by this generic brand (Simple Truth is Kroger's in-house brand) means a bit of a steeper price point, retailing at Kroger for $5.99 for a 10-ounce bag. But according to Simple Truth, they're cheaper than name brand organic, non-GMO chocolate chips. So, while there are definitely cheaper chocolate chips out there, these ones are definitely a good value for the quality.