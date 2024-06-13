What Kroger's Yellow 'Woohoo!' Tags Mean

To "Woohoo!," or not to "Woohoo!" — that is the question Kroger shoppers may find themselves asking when they see a tag with a temptingly low price on a steak or a cake or any other item that might be a budget-buster at full price. These "Woohoo!" labels, while they indicate an item that is getting close to its sell-by date, don't mean damaged goods by any means. For this reason, smart shoppers at Kroger and its many affiliates have long been taking advantage of what are often deep discounts.

Advertisement

One thing to know before you start looking to score a deal is that the tags may no longer be bright yellow and scream "Woohoo! Great Deal." It seems many Kroger stores began switching around 2020 to yellow-bordered tags that simply say "Reduced" in white lettering on a yellow background. The same appears to be true for Kroger affiliates as well — I'm a regular Pick 'n Save shopper and dedicated "Woohoo!"-er myself, and while I do recall the yellow tags from a few years back, a check of the farthest reaches of my freezer (home to any number of discount bread loaves) confirms that those "Reduced" tags have been the norm for, er, a good long while. Anyway, the important thing to know is that while the new tags may announce the markdowns with less enthusiasm, the deals remain the same.

Advertisement