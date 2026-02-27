This Is The Cheapest Grocery Store Chain In The US (No, It's Not Walmart)

Affordable groceries are on the front of everyone's minds these days, which is why it's good to keep an eye on what's best for your household. Consumer Reports recently did a study on which supermarket has the best price for an average grocery basket across the United States, and the answer is surprisingly not Walmart despite the megastore's ubiquity and reputation for low retail prices.

The winner in this category was overwhelmingly Costco. Consumer Reports used six areas to represent different regions of the United States (Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, L.A./Southern California, and Virginia Beach). In each area, Costco unanimously ended up being the cheapest for commonly purchased items at chain grocery stores. Using Walmart's prices as a baseline, Consumer Reports found that, on average, Costco's grocery basket prices were roughly 21% lower than that of Walmart's when adjusted for store package sizing (to reflect the difference in things like bulk sizing at Costco). The next closest chain was B.J.'s Wholesale Club — but the issue with this store is that even though its pricing is similar to Costco's, they didn't have a footprint in all the markets sampled.