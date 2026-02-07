The Mystery Behind Piggly Wiggly's Strange Name

Piggly Wiggly was the first self-service grocery store: Instead of giving a list to a clerk so they can fetch your groceries, the store placed items on display for customers to gather themselves. It was an inspired innovation — but not so inspired that we forget that "Piggly Wiggly" is an objectively weird name. Where did it come from? According to its founder, it was just to grab people's attention.

Clarence Saunders, the Memphis businessman who founded the first Piggly Wiggly in 1916, didn't like to talk too much about the origin of his store's name. Theories abound, with some suggesting it came from Saunders watching pigs wriggle under a fence, while others say it was a reference to the winding, wiggly route customers had to take through the aisles to get to the cash register. But when asked why he gave his store such an odd name, Saunders gave another, more pithy answer: "So people will ask that very question." In short, to quote "Blades of Glory," nobody knows what it means, but it's provocative — it gets the people going.