Think Twice Before Grabbing A Soda By The Grocery Store Checkout — You Could Be Paying Extra

If you've ever grabbed a soda from the cooler near the checkout aisle at your local supermarket, we're in no position to judge you. Who among us hasn't come to the end of their shopping expedition and reached for those little sliding doors, whether to grab a drink for the car or to save it for later? Sure, sometimes there are complications — like when you're a resolute Coke person and you find yourself stranded in the aisle near the cooler filled with Pepsi — but there's nothing inherently wrong with it, right? Well, not really, but you may find yourself paying a little more than you might like.

It's often the case that, when you pick up a soda from the coolers near the front, you're paying more money than you would for the same soda picked up from the beverage aisle. Now, it's true that the beverage aisle isn't usually refrigerated, so if you're looking for an ice cold Dr Pepper (with its 23 secret flavors) to drink on the spot, it could still make sense to get it from the cooler. But if you're saving it for later, you could very well be spending more money for no reason.