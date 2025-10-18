How Your Local Grocery Store Decides What Goes On Sale

When you see a particularly enticing sale at your local supermarket — maybe Entenmann's donuts, the best grocery store donuts, are 2 for $5, or maybe you'll get a terrific price on a spiral ham after the holidays — you may not wonder why that specific product is being sold for a lower price. But once you start thinking about it, it's hard to stop. How do they decide what goes on sale, anyway? Do they get orders from an ominous man in a shadowy boardroom, or is there a giant wheel they spin every now and then? Well, the truth is a little more quotidian. We talked to Chip Carter, creator and host of the TV show "Where The Food Comes From," and he told us that there are two kinds of sales: sales that are deliberate, and sales that came about due to someone's mistake.

If you're shopping at a supermarket chain, Carter said, chances are the sale had been planned for some time, often based around an item's seasonality. "Grocers feature Vidalia onions — usually on sale — each April when the season officially starts," he told us. "There's demand — Vidalias run out by September — and there's volume, since the harvest has just begun and farmers have abundant crops." That means it makes economic sense to have a sale, perhaps so people can go home and make one of James Beard's beloved onion sandwiches. Alternatively, a sale might come as a result of human error, where "somebody ordered waaaaaayyyyyyy too much of something and they've gotta get rid of it."